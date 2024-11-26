MAINE, November 26 - Back to current news.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Files Suit Against Fossil Fuel Companies for Deceiving Mainers about Climate Change

November 26, 2024

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

AUGUSTA, Maine – Attorney General Aaron Frey today announced that he has filed suit in state court against Exxon, Shell, Chevron, BP, Sunoco, and the American Petroleum Institute for deceiving Mainers for decades about the role of their fossil fuel products in causing climate change. The State seeks to hold the Defendants accountable for failing to warn Mainers and concealing their knowledge about the devastating consequences of the increasing use of fossil fuels on Maine’s people, economy, and environment. This conduct has resulted in enormous financial burdens, public health impacts, property damage and other harms across Maine as a result of extreme weather, sea-level rise, and warmer temperatures. The complaint alleges that the Defendants knew about the potentially catastrophic consequences an increasing use of fossil fuels would cause as early as the 1960s, and the industry’s internal analysis proved remarkably accurate. But rather than warn the public of these consequences, the Defendants protected their own assets from climate change impacts and deployed strategic public relations campaigns designed to discredit the scientific consensus on climate change, create doubt in the minds of the public about the climate change impacts of burning fossil fuels, and delay the energy economy’s transition to a lower-carbon future, all while maximizing their own profits.

“For over half a century, these companies chose to fuel profits instead of following their science to prevent what are now likely irreversible, catastrophic climate effects,” said Attorney General Frey. “In so doing, they burdened the State and our citizens with the consequences of their greed and deception.”

The State’s complaint details past, current, and future injuries caused by Defendants’ conduct and alleges seven violations of Maine law against all the Defendants, including failure to warn, negligence, nuisance (public, private and statutory), trespass, and violations under the Maine Unfair Trade Practices Act. It also alleges that the American Petroleum Institute “aided and abetted” the fossil fuel companies’ deceptive conduct.

“For decades, big oil companies have made record profits, taking billions out of the pockets of Maine people while deliberately deceiving them about the harmful impacts of fossil fuels – impacts that Maine people see and feel every day,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Last winter’s devastating storms are just further proof that climate change is harming our lives, our health, and our economy – and it is time for the fossil fuel industry to be held responsible. Attorney General Frey has always stood up for what is best for Maine people, and I applaud him for doing so yet again by filing this important lawsuit on their behalf.”

The State is asking that the Court require the Defendants to pay for both past and future climate harms caused by the Defendants, a figure which continues to rise each day, and to require the Defendants to cease their ongoing deception in Maine. The State demands a jury trial and seeks relief through damages, penalties, abatement, and disgorgement of profits.

More than 20 states, tribes, cities, and counties have brought similar climate deception lawsuits to date, including the states of New Jersey, California, Delaware, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia.

###

