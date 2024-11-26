Press Releases

11/26/2024

Attorney General Tong Backs Rule Increasing Consumer Choice of Cellphone Providers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to pass a proposed rule to enable consumers to switch mobile service providers while keeping their existing mobile phones. If adopted, the mobile phone unlocking rule would require all providers to unlock devices within 60 days of activation in most circumstances – reducing consumer cost and confusion in the marketplace.

“It’s your phone. You should have the right to decide your provider. It’s that simple. Right now, mobile providers can lock your phone and bar you from switching for a better deal or better service. That’s just fundamentally unfair and anti-competitive, and it needs to stop,” said Attorney General Tong.

In a letter sent to the FCC on Friday, Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general stating that their offices consistently receive complaints from consumers who have been misinformed or deceived about wireless device offers, including offers of “free” cellphones. Consumers report that these offers lure them into entering a contract with a particular service provider for an extended period of time.

The coalition urges the FCC to adopt the mobile phone unlocking rule, which could reduce gamesmanship from providers and extend the following benefits to consumers:

• Reduced device costs. Currently, consumers may struggle to trade in their devices to other wireless providers or sell their mobile phones on the secondary market if the device is still locked by a provider. The proposed rule would lift these restrictions after 60 days in most circumstances, increasing the supply of devices available for purchase at a lower cost.

• More affordable service provider plans. By allowing consumers to keep their mobile phones and switch to a new provider, the proposed rule would create more competition between service providers and thus create the opportunity for more affordable service plans.

• Standardized 60-day unlocking timeline across all providers. Mobile service providers have a variety of standards for unlocking mobile phones. The proposed rule would set clear standards for all providers. This would create transparency for consumers and reduce confusion about when consumers can pursue another service that may better meet their needs.

Attorney General Tong is joined in the letter by the attorneys general of Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.



