GL Homes Introduces Valencia Parc’s Luxury Club Villas

GL Homes introduces premier real estate opportunities with upscale villa residences at its Valencia Parc community.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes and its leaders, Misha Ezratti and Itzhak Ezratti, have released the next level of low-maintenance living for home buyers in the South Florida market: Valencia Parc at Riverland’s Luxury Club Villas in Port St. Lucie.

Recently, GL Homes released these new residences, and homebuyers were eager to select their homesites and floorplan of choice. The company, known for its luxurious, resort-style homes, created its newest collection of Luxury Club Villas in the pristine Valencia Parc neighborhood at Riverland.

These well-crafted villas have floor plans ranging from 1,293 to 1,889 air-conditioned square feet and are designed for a carefree 55+ living experience. For retirees looking to kick yardwork to the curb and fully embrace the Florida lifestyle, GL Homes Luxury Club Villas are a perfect low-maintenance solution.

GL Homes Luxury Club Villas premium features and amenities

Each villa offers impressive standard features, including aluminum impact-resistant windows, large floor tiles in all main living areas and quartz or granite countertops as a top finish in the kitchen. With a focus on low-maintenance living, these villas allow homeowners to spend more time enjoying the neighborhood's outstanding amenities.

As part of the Valencia Parc at Riverland community, residents have access to many amenities that foster an active lifestyle. The 38,000 total-square-foot clubhouse offers a variety of activities catering to the diverse interests of community members.

These luxurious, resort-style amenities include an expansive pool, a spa, restaurant, poolside bar, sports lounge, grand social hall and more. Luxury Club Villa residents also can enjoy Riverland’s master-planned community amenities, including a 24-acre Sports and Racquet Club with a 51,000 total-square-foot wellness and fitness center, a 5-acre Arts and Culture Center, multiple City Parks and an upcoming Riverland Town Center.

All amenities are easily accessible along the Paseo Greenway traffic-free pathways, and the new Luxury Club Villas are affordably priced starting from the mid-$300,000s.

About GL Homes

Built by Itzhak Ezratti more than 45 years ago, GL Homes encompasses a true American success story. Itzhak believed in hard work, quality craftsmanship and building beautiful communities centered around a Florida lifestyle. With Misha Ezratti, his son who now serves as the company’s president, GL Homes has grown into one of Florida’s largest home builders.

Misha Ezratti proudly expands the business and leverages its success to give back to the community while maintaining the values his father built many years ago. With many industry accolades and awards plus thousands of happy clients, GL Homes remains one of Florida’s and the nation's top luxury home builders.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.