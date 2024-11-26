BitLyft Demonstrates SOC2 Compliance, Holistic Cyber Defense at ACWA

Showcasing Latest Technology in Booth 218

ST. JOHNS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft helps water utilities quickly attain regulatory mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The company is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that offers a holistic defense approach. BitLyft announces it will showcase its latest innovations for water industry professionals attending ACWA Fall Conference 2024. BitLyft uses innovative AI to ensure efficient, round-the-clock information security protections for water utilities with cost-effective compliance and confidence.

“Cyberattacks on US water utilities are rising, according to CNBC. Securing more than 55,000 public water systems in the USA poses a considerable challenge since most facilities have limited resources,” says Jason Miller, CEO of BitLyft. “With help from experienced cybersecurity companies like BitLyft, public utilities minimize security incidences and meet regulatory compliance mandates.”

BitLyft will showcase its technology in Booth 218, including: BitLyft AIR, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR), that swiftly responds to threats, using AI to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of threat detection. Its AI automates many manual tasks. BitLyft Air includes:

Security Operations Center (SOC): BitLyft kick-starts security operations without the time and expense of hardware investments, training, and software costs.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): provides the benefits of 24/7/365 log collection and monitoring with a talented and experienced team so you can focus on your strengths.

Security Automation: Convert from manual security processes to dynamic automation, alleviating operational burdens and improving protection.

Central Threat Intelligence: Proactively protect your organizations from existing and future threats.

At the 2024 ACWA Fall Conference & Expo, BitLyft’s showcase includes product demonstrations and discussions with executives experienced in helping water utilities protect their facilities.

This Water Industry conference will be December 3-5, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California. Find more conference information at this link: https://www.acwa.com/events/2024-fall-conference-expo/.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture’s managed security service provider (MSSP) services can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions create a holistic defense giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com.

