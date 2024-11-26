Environmental Consulting Service Market Skyrockets to $77.35 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - AECOM Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and Arcadis N.V. | The Insight Partners

The global environmental consulting service market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $77.35 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by the increasing awareness in industries regarding environment impact.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Environmental Consulting Service Market comprises of service type, media type, and vertical which are expected to register strength during the coming years.









Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Environmental Consulting Service Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Environmental Consulting Service Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by environmental laws for better environmental management , use of clean energy and advancements in renewable technologies. The market, valued at $43.04 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023–2031.

Government Regulations and Laws: Governments of various countries impose strict laws and policies to address environmental concerns, such as pollution, climate change, and resource management; as a result, companies are hiring environmental consultants to navigate the complex regulatory landscape. These governments are enacting a wide range of environmental regulations aimed at reducing pollution, conserving resources, and mitigating climate change. A few of these laws and regulations cover different areas such as air and water quality , waste management, carbon emissions, and biodiversity protection. For instance, in the US, environmental regulations such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) require businesses to conduct environmental assessments and monitoring. The complexity of these regulations makes it difficult for businesses to stay compliant. Environmental consulting firms help businesses interpret and comply with these laws, ensuring they meet the required standards to avoid fines, legal action, and damage to their reputations.





Clean Energy and Advancements in Renewable Technologies: Clean energy is gaining traction as the energy source in various factories across the globe due to the rising prices of conventional energy for industrial use. Clean energy offers various advantages such as decreased operational costs and government support in terms of subsidies and tax incentives. Many organizations are increasingly utilizing clean energy to meet sustainability goals, including reducing carbon emissions and shifting to 100% renewable energy use. For instance, GreenStitch, a Bengaluru-based software as a solution (SaaS) provider working on sustainability in fashion and textiles, announced its plan to manage 1 billion metric ton of carbon by 2030. Environmental consulting services are essential for helping businesses develop and implement sustainability strategies that cater to these goals.

Technological Advancements: The integration of big data analytics allows environmental consultants to process and analyze vast amounts of environmental data, including pollution levels, carbon emissions, and biodiversity impact. This technology helps consultants provide more precise and evidence-based recommendations to clients. The ability to handle complex data sets quickly and efficiently makes environmental consulting services more valuable, particularly for large-scale projects that require detailed environmental monitoring and risk assessment. Also, AI and machine learning algorithms are being used to predict future environmental scenarios on the basis of the current trends. technologies can simulate the long-term effects of industrial activities on ecosystems, climate, and public health, providing more informed guidance for sustainability efforts. Various companies provide AI environmental consultancy services, from which one of the companies is Deeper Insights AI Ltd.





Environmental Consulting Service Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on service type, the Environmental Consulting Service Market is segmented into investment assessment & auditing , permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others. The investment assessment & auditing segment dominated the market in 2023.





, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others. The investment assessment & auditing segment dominated the market in 2023. Based on media type, the market is segmented into water management, waste management , and others. The water management segment dominated the market in 2023.





, and others. The water management segment dominated the market in 2023. Based on the vertical, the Environmental Consulting Service Market is segmented into energy & utilities, chemical & petroleum, manufacturing & process industries, transportation & construction industries, and others. The energy & utilities segment dominated the market in 2023.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Environmental Consulting Service Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

AECOM Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Arcadis N.V.

Bechtel Corporation

WSP Global Inc

ERM Group, Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

ANTEA GROUP

Stantec Inc.

Ramboll Group

SLR Consulting

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Environmental Consulting Service Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Jacobs announced the completion of the spin-off of its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses (the “Separated Business”) and merger with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC, forming an independent, publicly traded company called Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) ("Amentum"). The combination creates a robust, leading government-advanced engineering and technology solutions business.”

“ERM announced the completion of the acquisition of Energetics, Australia’s leading climate risk and energy transition consultancy. The acquisition enhances ERM’s ability to support clients with strategic advice and practical on-the-ground implementation across Australia and the broader Asia Pacific region.”

“Arcadis had been selected to provide engineering services for Amsterdam’s Zuidasdok program, one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Netherlands. The newly awarded contract encompasses a range of services and will see Arcadis providing multidisciplinary expertise in fields including civil engineering, architecture, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, building services, permitting, environmental management, and rail infrastructure. (Source: Arcadis, Press Release, September 2024)”

“AECOM announced that it had been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide environmental restoration and compliance services at facilities across the United States as part of the NASA Environmental Restoration and Compliance Contract (NERCC). Under a five-year contract, AECOM will provide support for environmental restoration activities, including environmental sampling; investigations of potential environmental contaminants; human, health, and ecological risk assessments; and remediation activities. (Source: AECOM, Press Release, April 2024)”





Conclusion:

The significance of environmental consulting has increased recently as more businesses realize the importance of following sustainable practices in their operations. Environmental consulting involves experts assisting businesses in becoming environmentally friendly and sustainable. Organizations adopt environmental consulting services to conduct environmental impact assessments, implement environmental management plans, and obtain clearances for new projects. The environmental impact assessment is crucial for development projects such as commercial buildings, including infrastructural, townships, and industrial projects. Environmental auditing is done to evaluate remediation technology options for obtaining clearances from the government regarding the project. Environmental management plans include implementing, monitoring, and developing plants for occupational health and safety management systems analysis, audit, and hazard and operability studies.

Environmental consultancies include various domains, such as contaminated land, energy, geotechnical, environment management systems, green claims, compliance, impact assessment, flood risk, asbestos management, radon, carbon, etc. The Environmental Consulting Service Market is growing owing to various factors, such as rising awareness in industries regarding environmental impact and government regulations for environmental protection. The shift from traditional consulting to cloud-based consulting is a significant future trend in the Environmental Consulting Service Market. Moreover, the residential construction sector has started gaining momentum in recent years owing to a surge in the global population, along with high demand for single-family homes. Thus, the growth in residential construction is likely to surge the need for an efficient water management system, further boosting the demand for environmental consulting services in the coming years.





With projected growth to $77.35 Billion by 2031, the Environmental Consulting Service Market represents a significant opportunity for solution providers, system integrators, and end-user. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





