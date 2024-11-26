SportPlus Academy Announce Launch of New Preschool and Sports Program for Kids Aged 3-5

Indian Trail, NC, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportPlus Academy, a leading center in Charlotte offering a range of Kids Sports, art, and maths classes, is excited to announce the launch of its new preschool and sports programs for kids aged 3-5. With a choice of morning programs spanning 2 to 4 hours and a selection of specialized sports classes, the new preschool programs have been expertly designed to provide the perfect blend of learning and play to help children thrive.

Serving the Charlotte kids of Monroe, Indian Trail, Matthews, Wesley Chapel, Weddington, and Unionville communities, SportPlus Academy has become renowned for its commitment to providing a unique- one-stop destination where children can learn and challenge their minds while becoming healthier and smarter. The center’s latest preschool and sports programs offer an assorted variety of soccer, gymnastics, dance, ballet, art, and immersive educational activities that focus on early social skills, creative exploration, and growing independence.

“SportPlus Academy is the perfect place for 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds,” said a spokesperson for SportPlus Academy. “We understand that families need flexible options for their young children’s schedules. This is why we offer a range of daytime activities to fit your needs in our morning Preschool Program as well as afternoon classes.”

Following the Learn and Play approach that combines structured activities with playful learning to keep children engaged and excited to return while ensuring class groups are separated by age so each child receives developmentally appropriate challenges, SportPlus Academy delivers a structured yet dynamic environment that fosters both healthy minds and bodies.

SportPlus Academy’s new programs include:

SportPlus Preschool: Ideal for preparing children aged 4 to 5 for kindergarten, the center’s preschool program offers a perfect blend of essential skill building in core areas, such as maths and language with sports, sports, movement games, and active play to help children develop the focus and confidence needed for a successful transition to kindergarten.

Preschool Sports Program: Designed specifically for children ages three to five, SportPlus Academy’s preschool sports programs are held in afternoon classes from Monday through Friday after 4 pm to offer flexible scheduling for busy families. Comprising two sports sessions per day, with the opportunity for children to participate in multiple classes back-to-back, the center’s extensive sports program enables children to develop essential skills across a range of different activities and form muscle memory early to set them up for long-term athletic success.

“Whether learning a new sport or movement game, experimenting with art projects, or tackling fun problem-solving challenges, each day at SportPlus is designed to foster self-confidence and curiosity while learning how to interact with peers and navigate their environment,” added the spokesperson for SportPlus Academy.

SportPlus Academy invites parents interested in scheduling a free trial at its new preschool and sports program to call (980)-221-2535 today, where they can also talk to a friendly member of staff about the center’s selection of classes, Summer Camps, and Winter Break Camps.

Located in Indian Trail since 2021, SportPlus Academy serves a variety of neighborhoods across Charlotte, including Monroe, Matthews, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, and Weddington, with a diverse range of gymnastics classes, basketball classes, soccer classes, art classes, dance classes, and ballet classes, as well as access to a math and chess learning center. Dedicated to helping children become healthier and smarter, SportPlus Academy is a unique- one-stop kids’ destination for both learning and sports training.

