Pretzelmaker® Announces Latest Opening in Clear Lake, Iowa

Bite Sized Fun, Full Sized Flavor Continues March of Growth in Hawkeye State

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker , the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc. , has opened its latest location in Clear Lake, IA. The new location, situated in a bustling vacation town, is sure to make the perfect stop for fresh-baked Pretzel Bites paired with ice-cold, refreshing lemonade.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Iowa, especially with a dedicated franchisee like Mark Frandle, who will now operate 11 locations with this latest opening,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our brand brings so much to joy to our guests, and it is even more meaningful that we can deliver our fresh-baked snacks to new fans with an experienced, committed operator like Mark.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Clear Lake Pretzelmaker is located at 18 N 3rd Street, Suite 100, Clear Lake, IA 50401 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.