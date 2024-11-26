Global Veterinary Immunomodulators Market Set to reach USD 2,023.6 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Focus on Animal Health and Disease Prevention | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. veterinary immunomodulators market is set to grow at a 4.4% CAGR, driven by R&D, novel formulations, and personalized solutions, ensuring safety, efficacy, and advancing veterinary healthcare innovation.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary immunomodulators market is poised for robust growth, with sales projected to rise from USD 1,174.2 million in 2024 to USD 2,023.6 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In 2023, the market generated USD 1,101.4 million in revenue, reflecting the increasing demand for innovative solutions in animal healthcare.

The rising incidence of animal disease, the availability of disease-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and improvements in immunodiagnostic technology all contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, the rise in the number of pets and the demand for foods derived from animals both contribute to the expansion of this market. Opportunities for the expansion of this market are expected to be created by emerging economies. The development of the veterinary immunodiagnostics market, however, is anticipated to face significant obstacles due to the underdeveloped veterinary diagnostics infrastructure in developing nations.

The growth of this market is fueled by a convergence of factors:

1. Enhanced Livestock and Poultry Production:



As global demand for food rises, there is a growing emphasis on improving livestock and poultry production. With an increasing level of concern for animal health and disease prevention, veterinary immunomodulators are becoming indispensable in ensuring the well-being and productivity of food-producing animals.

2. Awareness of Zoonotic Diseases:



Heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases, which pose significant threats to human health, has highlighted the critical need for advanced vaccines in the veterinary sector. Immunomodulators, which enhance vaccine efficacy, are at the forefront of combating these challenges.

3. Boom in Pet Care:



The thriving pet care industry further contributes to market growth as pet owners seek preventive measures to safeguard their companion animals. This trend drives innovation in veterinary immunomodulators tailored to the needs of pets.

Opportunities for Innovation:

The increasing focus on animal health and safety has spurred extensive research and development efforts. Companies are now prioritizing the development of cutting-edge veterinary immunomodulators to improve vaccine efficacy, address emerging diseases, and cater to the growing demands of livestock farmers and pet owners alike.

Market Outlook:

The veterinary immunomodulators market is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global animal healthcare. As the intersection between human and animal health becomes increasingly apparent, the market’s growth underscores the importance of proactive measures in disease prevention and management.

Growing Market Interest: Explore Comprehensive Insights and Trends with Our Detailed Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/veterinary-immunomodulators-market

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The global market is projected to expand from USD 1,174.2 million in 2024 to USD 2,023.6 million by 2034 , achieving a 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period (2024–2034).

The global market is projected to expand from to , achieving a over the forecast period (2024–2034). Regional Insights: United States: Expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR , maintaining its position as a key contributor to the market. China: Anticipated to lead growth globally, with an impressive 8.8% CAGR . India: Poised for rapid growth, forecasted to grow at a 8.0% CAGR , showcasing its emerging market potential. South Korea: Projected to expand at a strong 7.3% CAGR , highlighting steady advancements in the region. Germany: Predicted to grow at a 2.4% CAGR , reflecting moderate growth in a mature market.











Competitive Landscape:

The veterinary immunomodulators market is highly competitive, driven by innovation and strategic expansion efforts to address industry demands. Leading players are focusing on developing advanced products tailored to specific animal categories, improving vaccine efficacy, and tackling emerging health challenges.

This dynamic competitive environment underscores a strong emphasis on aligning with evolving customer needs while maintaining technological leadership within the sector.

Recent Developments in the Veterinary Immunomodulators Market:

February 2024: MSD Animal Health announced the completion of its acquisition of the aqua business of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for USD 1.3 billion in cash. This acquisition includes a state-of-the-art portfolio of medicines and vaccines, further bolstering MSD’s market position.

October 2019: Ceva entered into a licensing agreement with ProBioGen AG to manufacture vectorized poultry vaccines using ProBioGen’s proprietary AGE1.CR technology, marking a significant step in vaccine innovation.

Key Players of Veterinary Immunomodulators Industry:

Zoetis, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck Animal Health (MSD Animal Health)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

ImmunoVet Ltd.

Biogenesis Bago

Vetoquinol S.A.

Key Segments of Veterinary Immunomodulators Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into vaccines (live attenuated vaccine, inactivated/killed vaccines, subunit vaccines, DNA vaccines and others), cytokines (interleukins, interferons and colony-stimulating factors (CSFs)), probiotics and prebiotics, monoclonal antibodies, pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and others.

By Animal type:

In terms of animal type, the industry is divided into companion animals, livestock animals and aquatic animals

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into infectious diseases, oncology, preventive care, autoimmune diseases among others.

By Route of Administration:

In terms of route of administration, the industry is divided into oral, injectable, topical and others.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is divided into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and direct sales.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Language

Le marché mondial des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires est sur le point de connaître une croissance robuste, avec des ventes qui devraient passer de 1 174,2 millions USD en 2024 à 2 023,6 millions USD d’ici 2034, enregistrant un TCAC de 5,6 % au cours de la période de prévision. En 2023, le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 1 101,4 millions USD, reflétant la demande croissante de solutions innovantes en matière de santé animale.

La croissance de ce marché est alimentée par une convergence de facteurs :

1. Amélioration de la production de bétail et de volaille:

À mesure que la demande mondiale de denrées alimentaires augmente, l’accent est de plus en plus mis sur l’amélioration de la production de bétail et de volaille. Avec une préoccupation croissante pour la santé animale et la prévention des maladies, les immunomodulateurs vétérinaires deviennent indispensables pour assurer le bien-être et la productivité des animaux producteurs d’aliments.

2. Sensibilisation aux zoonoses:

La sensibilisation accrue aux zoonoses, qui constituent des menaces importantes pour la santé humaine, a mis en évidence le besoin crucial de vaccins avancés dans le secteur vétérinaire. Les immunomodulateurs, qui améliorent l’efficacité des vaccins, sont à l’avant-garde de la lutte contre ces défis.

3. Boom des soins pour animaux de compagnie:

L’industrie florissante des soins pour animaux de compagnie contribue davantage à la croissance du marché, car les propriétaires d’animaux recherchent des mesures préventives pour protéger leurs animaux de compagnie. Cette tendance stimule l’innovation dans les immunomodulateurs vétérinaires adaptés aux besoins des animaux de compagnie.

Opportunités d’innovation:

L’attention croissante portée à la santé et à la sécurité des animaux a stimulé d’importants efforts de recherche et de développement. Les entreprises privilégient désormais le développement d’immunomodulateurs vétérinaires de pointe pour améliorer l’efficacité des vaccins, lutter contre les maladies émergentes et répondre aux demandes croissantes des éleveurs de bétail et des propriétaires d’animaux.

Perspectives du marché:

Le marché des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires est appelé à jouer un rôle central dans l’avenir de la santé animale à l’échelle mondiale. Alors que l’intersection entre la santé humaine et animale devient de plus en plus évidente, la croissance du marché souligne l’importance des mesures proactives dans la prévention et la gestion des maladies.

Principaux points à retenir :

Croissance du marché : Le marché mondial devrait passer de 1 174,2 millions USD en 2024 à 2 023,6 millions USD d’ici 2034 , atteignant un TCAC de 5,6 % au cours de la période de prévision (2024-2034).

Le marché mondial devrait passer de à , atteignant un au cours de la période de prévision (2024-2034). Aperçus régionaux : États-Unis : On s’attend à ce qu’il croît à un TCAC de 4,4 %, maintenant sa position de contributeur clé au marché. Chine : Elle devrait être le moteur de la croissance à l’échelle mondiale, avec un TCAC impressionnant de 8,8 %. Inde : Sur le point de connaître une croissance rapide, elle devrait croître à un TCAC de 8,0 %, ce qui témoigne du potentiel de ses marchés émergents. Corée du Sud : La croissance devrait atteindre un TCAC de 7,3 %, ce qui met en évidence des progrès constants dans la région. Allemagne : La croissance est prévue à un TCAC de 2,4 %, reflétant une croissance modérée dans un marché mature.





Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires est très concurrentiel, stimulé par l’innovation et les efforts d’expansion stratégique pour répondre aux demandes de l’industrie. Les principaux acteurs se concentrent sur le développement de produits avancés adaptés à des catégories d’animaux spécifiques, l’amélioration de l’efficacité des vaccins et la résolution des défis sanitaires émergents.

Cet environnement concurrentiel dynamique met l’accent sur l’harmonisation avec l’évolution des besoins des clients tout en maintenant le leadership technologique dans le secteur.

Développements récents sur le marché des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires :

Février 2024 : MSD Animal Health annonce la finalisation de l’acquisition de l’activité aquacole d’Elanco Animal Health Incorporated pour 1,3 milliard de dollars en numéraire. Cette acquisition comprend un portefeuille de médicaments et de vaccins de pointe, renforçant ainsi la position de MSD sur le marché.

Octobre 2019 : Ceva a conclu un accord de licence avec ProBioGen AG pour fabriquer des vaccins vectorisés pour volailles en utilisant la technologie AGE1.CR propriétaire de ProBioGen, marquant ainsi une étape importante dans l’innovation vaccinale.

Principaux acteurs de l’industrie des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires :

Zoetis, Inc.

Elanco Santé animale

Boehringer Ingelheim Santé animale

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck Santé animale (MSD Santé animale)

Société de santé animale Phibro

ImmunoVet Ltd.

Biogenèse Bago

Vetoquinol S.A.

Segments clés de l’industrie des immunomodulateurs vétérinaires :

Par produit :

En termes de produits, l’industrie est divisée en vaccins (vaccin vivant atténué, vaccins inactivés/tués, vaccins sous-unitaires, vaccins à ADN et autres), cytokines (interleukines, interférons et facteurs de stimulation des colonies (LCR)), probiotiques et prébiotiques, anticorps monoclonaux, récepteurs de reconnaissance de formes (PRR) et autres.

Par type d’animal :

En termes de type d’animal, l’industrie est divisée en animaux de compagnie, animaux d’élevage et animaux aquatiques

Par application :

En termes d’application, l’industrie est divisée en maladies infectieuses, oncologie, soins préventifs, maladies auto-immunes, entre autres.

Par voie d’administration :

En termes de voie d’administration, l’industrie est divisée en oral, injectable, topique et autres.

Par canal de distribution :

En termes de canal de distribution, l’industrie est divisée en hôpitaux vétérinaires, cliniques vétérinaires, pharmacies de détail, pharmacies en ligne et ventes directes.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The veterinary vaccines market size is estimated to reach USD 9,433.9 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. The industry is anticipated to reach USD 15,632.4 million by 2034.

The global veterinary biologics market share is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 13,140.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to surpass USD 24,224.3 million by 2034, registering a promising CAGR of 6.3%.

The global veterinary auto-immune therapeutics market demand is projected to be appraised at USD 71,720.6 million by 2033, up from USD 42,815.7 million in 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global equine veterinary therapeutics market growth is expected to expand significantly and generate revenue of USD 2,671.9 million by 2033 from USD 1,378.7 million in 2023. This increase in revenue is made with an impressive CAGR value of 6.8%.

The Middle East veterinary vaccine industry trends is projected to expand at a 4% CAGR through 2033. The demand outlook for veterinary vaccines in the Middle East is USD 627.1 million in 2023. By 2033, sales of veterinary vaccines in the Middle East are anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 973.8 million.

The veterinary ultrasound scanner market strategies is set for significant expansion, with an anticipated valuation of USD 198.1 million by 2023. The market displays a significant trend, featuring a CAGR of 3.7%, expected to endure until 2033. The consistent growth forecasts indicate that the global veterinary ultrasound scanner market is poised to achieve an impressive valuation of USD 284.8 million by 2033.

The veterinary injectable devices market opportunity is poised to witness a CAGR of 2.3% during the years 2022 to 2032. Over this projection period, the veterinary injectable devices market share is estimated to reach a net worth of USD 1 Billion by improving from the current valuation of USD 856.2 Million in this year 2022.

The global veterinary antibiotics market outlook is anticipated to be worth USD 11,453.3 million in 2023. The veterinary antibiotics market is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 5.8% and reach USD 20,154.0 million by 2033.

The veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market development is predicted to surpass USD 66.5 million in 2023. The veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market is projected to reach USD 164.2 million in 2033 and is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The veterinary procedure lights market forecast is projected to be valued at USD 303.8 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 463.9 million by 2033. The sales of veterinary procedure lights are anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.