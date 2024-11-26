ALX Oncology to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients’ lives, today announced that Jason Lettmann, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York City from December 3-5, 2024.

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Christopher Raymond and 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM EST

Location: New York City, NY

Webcast link: Available here

The live webcast for the Piper Sandler fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Company Contact: Caitlyn Doherty, Manager, Corporate Communications, ALX Oncology cdoherty@alxoncology.com (650) 466-7125 Investor Contact: Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D., Blueprint Life Science Group mchatterjee@bplifescience.com (917) 330-4269 Media Contact: Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc. audrafriis@sambrown.com (917) 519-9577

