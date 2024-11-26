35Pharma Closes Series C Financing to Advance Clinical Pipeline of Activin Inhibitors for Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiometabolic Disease and Obesity

Financing led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from new investors including Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Deep Track Capital, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors and Columbia Threadneedle



MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 35Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $53 million Series C financing. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance its pipeline of Activin and GDF inhibitors, HS135 for pulmonary hypertension and HS235 for cardiometabolic disease and obesity.

The Series C financing was led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from additional new investors that included Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Deep Track Capital, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors, Columbia Threadneedle, as well as from existing investors VenBio, Surveyor Capital, Logos Capital and Marshall Wace.

"We are delighted to close this Series C financing, which brings multiple new marquee healthcare investors into our cap table," said Ilia A. Tikhomirov, CEO of 35Pharma. "This financing is intended to support initial clinical proof-of-concept studies for HS135 in pulmonary hypertension, as well as advance HS235 - our candidate for the treatment of HFpEF and obesity - through a Phase 1 proof-of-biology trial in obese and overweight healthy volunteers."

"Targeting Activin- and GDF-mediated signaling has emerged as an important therapeutic approach across cardiometabolic and pulmonary disease," said Kevin Li, M.D., Principal at Frazier Life Sciences. "Drawing from its deep expertise in TGF-beta biology and protein engineering, 35Pharma has developed two clinical-stage assets with the potential for best-in-class efficacy and safety. Frazier Life Sciences is pleased to support the team in advancing their pipeline through the clinic, and toward the goal of transforming the standard of care in pulmonary hypertension, obesity, and heart failure."

About 35Pharma

35Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) superfamily ligand traps for pulmonary hypertension, obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. 35Pharma leverages its scientific leadership in TGF-beta biology, combined with superior protein engineering, to discover innovative compounds that selectively and potently neutralize validated pathological TGF-beta superfamily ligands, while sparing beneficial homeostatic ligands. For more information, please visit www.35pharma.com

