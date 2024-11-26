SeaStar Medical to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ NobleCon20 on December 4, 2024

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will present a company overview at NobleCon20, Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, on Wednesday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held in Boca Raton, Fla.

A webcast of the presentation will be available beginning December 5 on the Company website and will be archived for 90 days.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

Jcain@allianceadvisors.com

# # #

