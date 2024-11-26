LENSAR to Participate in the BTIG 4th Annual Ophthalmology Day

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG 4th Annual Ophthalmology Day on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, LENSAR management will host 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reducing overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline ® software technology, which is designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

