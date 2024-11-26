Mama’s Creations to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call on December 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024 after market close on December 10, 2024.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13749939

Webcast: MAMA Q3 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “We continued to execute in the third quarter, with a robust cadence of sales wins highlighted by new placements, such as the Company’s first-ever at Walmart with two SKUs and an upcoming rotation with a new product at a major club store. While we certainly saw the tail end of construction-related pressures in Farmingdale in the first half of the quarter – as noted in our last earnings call – we have since returned to improved production and a strong October on the back of lower chicken prices and more consistent grilling operations.

“Following strategic CapEx investments and the recent completion of our executive team build-out, our team is ready and able to execute upon the new slate of operational efficiency and sales opportunities ahead of us. As we continue to receive market recognition in the form of industry awards and ultimately higher sales, I believe we are incredibly well positioned to become a leading force in the deli with the goal of driving sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, January 10, 2024. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13749939. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

