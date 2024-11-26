Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), the clinical-stage leader of in vivo and off-the-shelf cell therapies that aim to realize the full reach and promise of CAR-T cells, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which will take place at the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, December 3 – 5, 2024.

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 10:25 a.m. ET

A live webcast link may be accessed HERE.

Meetings: To be scheduled with conference representatives or directly with Umoja

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Investors

Grace Kim, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

grace.kim@umoja-biopharma.com

Media

Matt Wright

Real Chemistry

mwright@realchemistry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.