Global Uranium Announces Successful Completion of Active Remediation at the Northwest Athabasca Property

Completion of Successful Active Environmental Remediation Paves the Way for Near-Term Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Property

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of site remediation activities at the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture project (the “Project”), located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan. The comprehensive program, undertaken in partnership with Geosyntec Consultants, addressed historical petroleum hydrocarbon (“PHC”) impacts resulting from legacy exploration activities.

Since 2021, remediation efforts at the Project have significantly reduced PHC impacts, with remaining soil contamination limited to small, localized areas. No contamination was detected in groundwater assessments undertaken as part of the remediation, and the remediated site’s environmental risk classification has improved from "Medium Priority" to "Not a Priority for Action" under the National Classification System for Contaminated Sites. The remediation program included soil excavation, monitoring well installations, and comprehensive sampling. It is expected that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.

“Completing this program underscores the joint venture’s commitment to environmental stewardship and paves the way for further exploration in this prospective region,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium Corp.

Monitoring of the site will continue to ensure that natural recovery adequately addresses the remaining contamination. No additional active remediation is planned, reflecting the low-risk profile of the remaining impacts. Building on this success, Global continues to advance plans for a winter drilling program to explore high-priority targets with the aim of further unlocking the Project’s potential.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

