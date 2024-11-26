Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,026 in the last 365 days.

Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on December 2, 2024

This report discusses how record high food bank use is impacting food bank programs and the people who are relying on them and presents data on food bank use in Ontario.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of the 2024 Hunger Report on Monday, December 2, 2024.

This year’s report includes an in depth look at how the services and supports provided by food banks are being affected by escalating demand and the affordability crisis. The report looks at food bank use over the year and provides insights to the misconceptions of who is relying on food banks and why poverty reduction strategies are urgently needed.

Embargoed copies of the 2024 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email Andrea Waters at andrea@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

About Feed Ontario:
From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 2 meals to an Ontarian facing hunger. Learn more at www.feedontario.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Andrea Waters | Feed Ontario | andrea@feedontario.ca| 416-656-4100 x2941


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on December 2, 2024

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more