Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.

All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-4540

Docket Number:
FDA-2024-D-4540
Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Recommended Followup Testing for an Ames-Positive Drug (Active Ingredient) or Metabolite To Support First-in-Human Clinical Trials With Healthy Subjects.” This draft guidance makes recommendations on followup testing for Ames-positive active ingredients in circumstances when a sponsor decides to continue development. The guidance recommends a consistent process of followup testing and evaluation that first should be conducted for an Ames-positive active ingredient before proceeding with first-in-human (FIH) trials in healthy human subjects. These recommendations are intended to potentially help address and lower safety concerns before proceeding with FIH trials in healthy human subjects.