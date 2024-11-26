GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-4540
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-4540
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Recommended Followup Testing for an Ames-Positive Drug (Active Ingredient) or Metabolite To Support First-in-Human Clinical Trials With Healthy Subjects.” This draft guidance makes recommendations on followup testing for Ames-positive active ingredients in circumstances when a sponsor decides to continue development. The guidance recommends a consistent process of followup testing and evaluation that first should be conducted for an Ames-positive active ingredient before proceeding with first-in-human (FIH) trials in healthy human subjects. These recommendations are intended to potentially help address and lower safety concerns before proceeding with FIH trials in healthy human subjects.