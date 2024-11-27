Global Customized Travel Market Set For 10.3% Growth, Reaching $173.76 Billion By 2028

Customized Travel Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The customized travel market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $173.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

The customized travel market has been growing absolutely by leaps and bounds. Projected to surge from $106.73 billion in 2023 to $117.58 billion in 2024, it would show an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. This swift growth during the historic period is mainly linked to the rising affluent middle class, rapid growth of the internet and social media, an increasing level of sustainability awareness, and a heightened consciousness about safety and health.

What's the Expected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Customized Travel Market?

The customized travel market is predicted to witness a rapid escalation in the coming years. The market is set to catapult to $173.76 billion by 2028, maintaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be largely attributed to the expansion of air travel, a growing demand for personalized experiences, development in the tourism infrastructure, growth in luxury travel segment, and evolving lifestyles and demographics. The trend of adopting augmented and virtual reality, collaboration with local influencers, development in tourism infrastructure, and digitizing travel agencies are key contributors to this promising development.

Click here for a detailed sample of the report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19020&type=smp

Order the complete report here for a speedy delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customized-travel-global-market-report

Which key players are driving the growth of the customized travel market?

Key movers and shakers in the customized travel market are focusing on developing innovative solutions that leverage AI-powered platforms for strategic trip planning. These platforms enhance traveler experiences by streamlining the planning process using instantaneous, AI-driven analyses of user preferences, past behaviour, and real-time data to design personalized travel itineraries.

How is the global customized travel market segmented?

The customized travel market is segmented as follows –

1 By Traveler Type: Luxury Travelers, Adventure Travelers, Cultural Enthusiasts, Family Travelers, Solo Travelers

2 By Trip Duration: Short Breaks Within 7 Days, Extended Vacations 7-15 Days Or More

3 By Trip Focus: Special Interest Tours, Wellness Retreats, Educational Travel

The market is broadly spread across the globe; however, further regional insight will be provided in the full report.

