Vacuum Cleaner Market is Predicted to Evolve at a Notable 9.7% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Vacuum Cleaner Market. size will attain a value of USD 29.45 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing disposable income of people around the world and rising emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene are projected to primarily augment the vacuum cleaner market growth over the coming years. The development of robotic and automated vacuum cleaners is projected to offer new business opportunities for market players going forward.

Download a detailed overview: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/vacuum-cleaner-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vacuum Cleaner Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 12.8 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 29.45 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing disposable income slated to boost sales of vacuum cleaners Key Market Opportunities Development of smart and automated vacuum cleaners Key Market Drivers Rising emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene around the world

Demand for Vacuum Cleaners in Residential Applications is Slated to Hold Dominant Share

Growing emphasis on cleanliness and rising disposable income of people have led to high demand for vacuum cleaners in homes around the world. Rising affordability of vacuum cleaners and evolving consumer preferences are also expected to play a vital role in promoting the high market share of this segment going forward. High demand for home automation is also expected to bolster vacuum cleaner market outlook in residential applications.

Online Channels are Estimated to Boost Sales of Vacuum Cleaners in Long Run

Increasing preference of people to shop online and growing internet proliferation are slated to be key factors allowing online channels to emerge as a highly opportune segment. High availability of discounts and a booming e-commerce industry are also expected to play a pivotal role in making this the fastest expanding distribution channel for vacuum cleaner companies in the future.

Rising Disposable Income Allows Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Leading Market for Vacuum Cleaners

The presence of multiple vacuum cleaner providers coupled with growing disposable income has allowed Asia Pacific to account for a major chunk of the global vacuum cleaner market share. China, Japan, and India are slated to be highly remunerative countries for vacuum cleaner suppliers across the study period and beyond. Changing consumer preferences and growing technological proliferation are also forecasted to help this region’s dominance in the long run.

Request Free Customization of this report: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/vacuum-cleaner-market

Vacuum Cleaner Market Insights:



Drivers

Growing emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene

Rising disposable income and evolving consumer preferences

Increase in the use of smart home devices and automation

Restraints

High maintenance costs

High saturation of vacuum cleaner providers in developed countries

Prominent Players in Vacuum Cleaner Market

Dyson Ltd.

AB Electrolux

Miele & Cie. KG

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

iRobot Corporation

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Bissell Inc.

TTI Floor Care North America

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC): https://www.skyquestt.com/report/vacuum-cleaner-market

Key Questions Answered in Vacuum Cleaner Market Report

Which key drivers for vacuum cleaner providers are highlighted in this market forecast?

Who is the leading vacuum cleaner company in the world?

Which region brings in the most revenue as per this vacuum cleaner market analysis?

Which key market trends are slated to boost revenue generation for vacuum cleaner providers through 2031?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing disposable income, rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene, high use of smart home devices and automation), restraints (high costs of maintenance, high saturation in developed countries), and opportunities (development of smart and automated vacuum cleaners) influencing the growth of vacuum cleaner market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the vacuum cleaner market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Related Reports:

Data Center Market

Quantum Computing Market

Display Market

Sensor Market

E-Commerce Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.