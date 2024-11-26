Calian Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and FY24

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the fourth quarter and FY24 ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of Q4-24:

Revenue up 3% to $181 million

Gross margin at 35.3%, up from 31.7% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $23 million (margin of 12.5%) an increase of 11% from the prior year

of $23 million (margin of 12.5%) an increase of 11% from the prior year Announced collaborations with Microsoft and Walmart Canada

Highlights of record performance in FY24:

Revenue up 13% to $747 million

Gross margin at 34.0%, up from 31.0% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 at $86 million, up 30% from last year

at $86 million, up 30% from last year Operating free cash flow 1 of $58 million, up from $45 million last year

of $58 million, up from $45 million last year Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 ratio of 0.4x

ratio of 0.4x Repurchased 115,248 shares in consideration of $6 million

Financial Highlights Three months ended Year ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenue 181.2 175.9 3 % 746.6 658.6 13 % Adjusted EBITDA1 22.7 20.4 11 % 85.5 66.0 30 % Adjusted EBITDA %1 12.5 % 11.6 % 90bps 11.5 % 10.0 % 150bps Adjusted Net Profit1 11.5 12.7 (10) % 51.7 40.5 28 % Adjusted EPS Diluted1 0.96 1.07 (11) % 4.33 3.45 26 % Operating Free Cash Flow1 16.3 10.7 52 % 58.2 44.8 30 %

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.

“We capped off FY24 with a record quarter,” said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “Revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA all hit historical highs for the fourth quarter and the full year. During the year, we completed three strategic acquisitions, signed and acquired contracts valued at $785 million and expanded our product and service offering in new markets. We finished the year with revenues and adjusted EBITDA up 13% and 30%, respectively, on track with our three-year strategic plan of doubling our Adjusted EBITDA1 by the end of FY26. With tailwinds in our growth markets, a solid balance sheet and a strong pipeline of acquisitions, we are on track to achieve another record year in FY25,” stated Mr. Ford.

FY24 Results

Revenues increased 13%, from $659 million to $747 million. This represents the highest revenue for the Company on record and the 7th consecutive year of double-digit growth. Acquisitive growth was 11% and was generated by the acquisitions of Hawaii Pacific Teleport (“HPT”), Decisive Group, the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway. Organic growth was 2% and was driven by double-digit growth in the Health segment.

Gross margin reached 34.0% and represents the highest annual gross margin for the Company on record. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $86 million, up 30% from $66 million last year, driven by the higher margin contribution from acquisitions and increased product revenue. Adjusted EBITDA1 margin reached 11.5%, up from 10.0% last year, as a result of a favorable revenue mix and increased volume.

Net profit reached $11 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, down from $19 million, or $1.61 per diluted share last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to increased amortization and interest expenses related to acquisitions, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA1. Adjusted net profit1 reached $52 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, up from $40 million, or $3.45 per diluted share last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In FY24 we generated $58 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 68% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. “We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to invest in our business with the acquisitions of Decisive Group, the nuclear assets from MDA and Mabway, coupled with earn-outs for $88 million and capital expenditures of $12 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends of $13 million and share buybacks of $6 million. We ended the year with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.4x, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On August 28, 2024, the TSX accepted Calian’s Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 995,904 common shares during the 12-month period commencing September 1, 2024 and ending August 31, 2025, representing approximately 10% of the public float of its common shares as at August 16, 2024.

On August 30, 2023, the TSX accepted Calian’s Notice of Intention to Make a NCIB to purchase for cancellation up to 1,044,012 common shares during the 12-month period commencing September 1, 2023 and ending August 31, 2024, representing approximately 10% of the public float of its common shares as at August 22, 2023.

In the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 61,422 shares for cancellation in consideration of $3 million. For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 115,248 shares for cancellation in consideration of $6 million.

Announced Collaborations with Microsoft and Walmart Canada

On October 1, 2024, Calian announced it agreed to collaborate with Walmart Canada to expand the retailer's specialty pharmacy capabilities through licensing Calian's custom-built digital health platform NexiTM.

On September 27, 2024, Calian announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer scalable cloud-native cybersecurity solutions through the adoption of Microsoft Sentinel.

Quarterly Dividend

On November 25, 2024, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2024. Dividends paid by the Company are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Guidance

Aligning with industry practice, the Company has decided to change its definition of adjusted EBITDA1 starting in FY25. The table below reconciles the previously reported definition of adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 to the new definition of adjusted EBITDA1 that will be used going forward. The new definition of adjusted EBITDA1 adds back stock based compensation expense as well as one-time integration/M&A costs.

(in thousands of $) FY2024 FY2023 Adj. EBITDA (previously reported) 85,535 66,548 Stock based compensation expense 4,373 3,870 Integration/M&A costs 2,251 545 Adj. EBITDA (going forward) 92,159 70,963



The table below presents the FY25 guidance based on the new definition of adjusted EBITDA.

Guidance for the year ended September 30, 2025 FY24 Results YOY Growth at

Midpoint (in thousands of $) Low Midpoint High Revenue 800,000 840,000 880,000 746,611 12 % Adj. EBITDA1 96,000 101,000 106,000 92,159 10 %



This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Decisive Group acquisition, closed on December 1, 2023, the nuclear asset acquisition from MDA Ltd., closed on March 5, 2024 and the Mabway acquisition, closed on May 9, 2024. It does not include any other further acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.

At the midpoint of the range, this guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 12% and 10%, respectively, and an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 12.0%. It would represent the 8th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and record revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 levels.

Calian Adopts an Advance Notice By-law and Amends and Restates its Operating By-law

Calian Group Ltd. (“Calian” or the “Company”) announces the adoption by its board of directors (the “Board”) of an advance notice by-law (the “Advance Notice By-law”) and an amended and restated operating by-law (the “Operating By-law”).

The Advance Notice By-law establishes procedures for shareholders giving advance notice to the Company of nominations for directors at any meeting of shareholders where directors are being elected in order to facilitate an orderly and efficient meeting process and allow all shareholders a reasonable opportunity to evaluate all proposed nominees and make an informed voting decision. The Advance Notice By-law is similar to the advance notice by-laws adopted by many other Canadian companies.

Under the Advance Notice By-law, shareholders seeking to nominate a candidate for a Board seat are generally required to provide notice to the Company in the event of:

an annual meeting of the shareholders, not less than 30 days before the date of the meeting, or 40 days before if the Company uses notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 -Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer for delivery of proxy related materials; or a special meeting where directors are being elected, not later than the close of business on the 15th day after the announcement of the meeting.

As the Operating By-law was initially adopted in 2002, it has been amended and restated to align with current laws and governance practices. The amendments include, among other things, to allow the Chief Executive Officer to delegate signing authority, to remove deviations from the Canada Business Corporations Act with respect to conflicts of interest and the inspection of corporate records, to remove the discretion for the board to revise the quorum for a meeting of the directors, to allow the board to appoint from among its members its chair, to reflect the current committees, to remove reference to specific officer duties and powers and to clarify the term of office, to allow for dividends to be paid electronically, to allow the board to call for a shareholder meeting by entirely electronic means only if there is a compelling reason to not hold the meeting in person, to allow the board discretion to accept proxies after the deadline, and to increase the quorum for a meeting of the shareholders to two persons present and holding or representing by proxy at least 25% of the votes attached to all shares entitled to vote at the meeting.

In accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act, both the Operating By-law and the Advance Notice By-law are currently in effect and the Company will submit them to the shareholders at the next annual meeting. Provided the shareholders confirm the Operating By-law and the Advance Notice By-law at the meeting, each will continue in effect in the form it was confirmed.

The foregoing descriptions are only summaries and copies of the Operating By-law and Advance Notice By-law have been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

AUDITED ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,788 $ 33,734 Accounts receivable 157,376 173,052 Work in process 20,437 16,580 Inventory 23,199 21,983 Prepaid expenses 23,978 19,040 Derivative assets 32 155 Total current assets 276,810 264,544 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 40,962 37,223 Right of use assets 36,383 34,637 Prepaid expenses 7,820 10,386 Deferred tax asset 3,425 967 Investments 3,875 3,673 Acquired intangible assets 128,253 75,160 Goodwill 210,392 159,133 Total non-current assets 431,110 321,179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 707,920 $ 585,723 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ — $ 37,750 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 124,884 105,550 Provisions 3,075 2,848 Unearned contract revenue 41,723 32,423 Lease obligations 5,645 4,949 Contingent earn-out 39,136 11,263 Derivative liabilities 92 353 Total current liabilities 214,555 195,136 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility 89,750 — Lease obligations 33,798 32,057 Unearned contract revenue 14,503 15,592 Contingent earn-out 2,697 2,535 Deferred tax liabilities 25,862 12,031 Total non-current liabilities 166,610 62,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES 381,165 257,351 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Issued capital 225,747 225,540 Contributed surplus 6,019 4,856 Retained earnings 91,268 96,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,721 1,117 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 326,755 328,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 707,920 $ 585,723 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,802,364 11,812,650





CALIAN GROUP LTD.

AUDITED ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and twelve month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue $ 181,166 $ 175,948 $ 746,611 $ 658,583 Cost of revenues 117,242 120,152 492,597 454,371 Gross profit 63,924 55,796 254,014 204,212 Selling and marketing 13,466 10,545 55,115 45,410 General and administration 24,734 22,034 101,397 81,363 Research and development 3,047 2,836 11,967 11,452 Profit before under noted items 22,677 20,381 85,535 65,987 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,750 2,133 10,048 9,043 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,587 1,352 6,043 4,501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,577 4,460 25,738 14,874 Restructuring expense 368 2,618 1,864 2,618 Other changes in fair value (202 ) (314 ) (202 ) (314 ) Deemed compensation 1,797 403 4,322 550 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,495 416 8,767 3,858 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 6,305 9,313 28,955 30,857 Interest expense 1,988 793 6,635 896 Income tax expense - current 4,623 3,776 15,442 12,919 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred 262 (375 ) (4,302 ) (1,843 ) NET PROFIT $ (568 ) $ 5,119 $ 11,180 $ 18,885 Net profit per share : Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.95 $ 1.61 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 1.61





CALIAN GROUP LTD.

AUDITED ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and twelve month periods ended ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ (568 ) $ 5,119 $ 11,180 $ 18,885 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,410 634 4,826 365 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,495 416 8,767 3,858 Lease obligations interest expense 578 159 1,809 531 Income tax expense 4,885 3,401 11,140 11,076 Employee share purchase plan expense 122 130 549 597 Share based compensation expense 562 1,618 3,824 3,273 Depreciation and amortization 11,914 7,945 41,829 28,418 Deemed compensation 1,797 403 4,322 550 Other changes in fair value (202 ) (314 ) (202 ) (314 ) 22,993 19,511 88,044 67,239 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (9,631 ) (8,971 ) 17,625 1,393 Work in process (1,123 ) 6,166 (2,509 ) 23,285 Prepaid expenses and other 3,007 (3,849 ) 337 (829 ) Inventory 1,002 1,873 2,795 (3,340 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,133 9,476 (1,064 ) (17,947 ) Unearned contract revenue (1,687 ) 4,918 (6 ) 928 23,694 29,124 105,222 70,729 Interest paid (1,988 ) (791 ) (6,635 ) (895 ) Income tax paid (2,289 ) (5,629 ) (11,366 ) (13,059 ) 19,417 22,704 87,221 56,775 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 618 760 2,786 2,901 Dividends (3,397 ) (3,335 ) (13,351 ) (13,163 ) Draw on debt facility (4,250 ) 37,750 52,000 30,250 Payment of lease obligations (1,318 ) (1,261 ) (5,289 ) (4,382 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,819 ) (1,670 ) (5,648 ) (1,670 ) (11,166 ) 32,244 30,498 13,936 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments — — — (2,689 ) Business acquisitions — (59,834 ) (87,862 ) (68,494 ) Property, plant and equipment (2,462 ) (2,368 ) (11,803 ) (8,440 ) (2,462 ) (62,202 ) (99,665 ) (79,623 ) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) $ 5,789 $ (7,254 ) $ 18,054 $ (8,912 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 45,999 40,988 33,734 42,646 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 51,788 $ 33,734 $ 51,788 $ 33,734



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net profit $ (568 ) $ 5,119 $ 11,180 $ 18,885 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,750 2,133 10,048 9,043 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,587 1,352 6,043 4,501 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,577 4,460 25,738 14,874 Restructuring expense 368 2,618 1,864 2,618 Other changes in fair value (202 ) (314 ) (202 ) (314 ) Interest expense 1,988 793 6,635 896 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,495 416 8,767 3,858 Deemed Compensation 1,797 403 4,322 550 Income tax 4,885 3,401 11,140 11,076 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,677 $ 20,381 $ 85,535 $ 65,987



Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net profit $ (568 ) $ 5,119 $ 11,180 $ 18,885 Restructuring expense 368 2,618 1,864 2,618 Other changes in fair value (202 ) (314 ) (202 ) (314 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,495 416 8,767 3,858 Deemed Compensation 1,797 403 4,322 550 Amortization of intangibles 7,577 4,460 25,738 14,874 Adjusted net profit 11,467 12,702 51,669 40,471 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,835,037 11,790,964 11,837,520 11,714,887 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.97 1.08 4.36 3.45 Adjusted EPS Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.07 $ 4.33 $ 3.45



Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows generated from operating activities $ 19,417 $ 22,704 $ 87,221 $ 56,775 Property, plant and equipment (2,462 ) (2,368 ) (11,803 ) (8,440 ) Free cash flow $ 16,955 $ 20,336 $ 75,418 $ 48,335 Free cash flow $ 16,955 $ 20,336 $ 75,418 $ 48,335 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital (701 ) (9,613 ) (17,178 ) (3,490 ) Operating free cash flow $ 16,254 $ 10,723 $ 58,240 $ 44,845 Operating free cash flow per share - basic 1.37 0.91 4.92 3.83 Operating free cash flow per share - diluted 1.35 0.91 4.86 3.81 Operating free cash flow conversion 72 % 53 % 68 % 68 %



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash $ 51,788 $ 33,734 Debt facility 89,750 37,750 Net debt (net cash) 37,962 4,016 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA 85,535 65,987 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 0.4 0.1



Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company’s ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

