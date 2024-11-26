Submit Release
Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024

- Reduced Inventory by Approximately $115 Million, as Compared to Fiscal Second Quarter -

- Updates Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Our third quarter results reflect a market cycle that is largely playing out as we anticipated within our domestic Agriculture segment," commented Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to face headwinds impacting the broader agricultural equipment sector, we are seeing positive results from our inventory reduction initiatives with a third quarter reduction of approximately $115 million. We remain focused on executing our strategy to accelerate inventory reductions and to achieve targeted inventory levels as we work through next fiscal year. We remain confident that this strategic approach will support our broader goal of enhancing our profitability through the market cycle. In the meantime, our unwavering commitment to our customer care strategy continues to generate meaningful growth in our recurring service business."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $679.8 million compared to $694.1 million in the third quarter of last year. Equipment revenue was $495.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $521.8 million in the third quarter last year. Parts revenue was $121.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $115.0 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $51.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $44.8 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $12.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $110.5 million, compared to $138.3 million in the third quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin was 16.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 19.9% in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower equipment margins driven by softer retail demand and the Company's strategy to aggressively manage its equipment inventory down to targeted levels.

Operating expenses were $98.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $92.1 million in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily led by additional operating expenses due to acquisitions during the past year. Operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 14.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 13.3% of revenue in the third quarter last year.

Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense was $14.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year, with the increase primarily due to a higher level of interest-bearing inventory, including the usage of existing floorplan capacity to finance the O'Connors acquisition.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, net income was $1.7 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.07, compared to net income of $30.2 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.32, for the third quarter last year.

The Company generated $14.7 million in EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $50.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $482.0 million, compared to $531.4 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to a same-store sales decrease of 10.8%, partially offset by contributions from the acquisition of Scott Supply in January 2024. The revenue decrease resulted from a softening demand for equipment being driven by the decline of net farm income and sustained high interest rates. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.9 million, compared to $35.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $85.3 million, compared to $77.5 million in the third quarter last year, which was due to a same-store sales increase of 10.0%, which benefited from timing of equipment deliveries as compared to the second half of the previous fiscal year. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.9 million, compared to pre-tax income of $4.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Europe Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $62.4 million, compared to $85.2 million in the third quarter last year; which includes a $0.3 million increase in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $23.1 million, or 27.2%. The year-over-year decrease in revenue resulted from the softening of equipment demand, which is being driven by a decrease in global soft commodity prices, sustained high interest rates, and severe drought conditions in Eastern Europe. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.2 million, compared to pre-tax income of $5.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Australia Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $50.1 million and pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.4 million. Inventories were $1.4 billion as of October 31, 2024, down approximately $115 million as compared to fiscal second quarter inventories of $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2024. This reflects the Company's progress in executing its equipment inventory strategy. Outstanding floorplan payables were $1.0 billion on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of October 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 billion outstanding floorplan payables as of July 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the Company's net cash used for operating activities was $56.2 million, compared to net cash used for operating activities of $82.1 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The decrease in net cash used for operating activities was primarily driven by lower cash usage for inventory and favorable collection of outstanding receivables, which was mostly offset by a decrease in net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year period. For the first nine months ended October 31, 2024, net cash provided by financing activities was $71.0 million, representing a year over year decrease of $99.3 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower amount drawn on non-manufacturing floorplan payables during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Knutson continued, "Although our expectations for our domestic Agriculture and Construction segments remain intact, we are seeing incremental weakening of demand within both our Europe and Australia businesses due in part to unusually dry conditions during the critical growing period which is reducing yields and grower profitability. As a result, we are lowering our revenue assumptions for our international segments and taking into account the corresponding impacts on consolidated earnings per share. Looking ahead, our base assumptions for ongoing equipment margin compression remain unchanged, and consistent with our near-term outlook, we expect this compression will persist throughout the next fiscal year while we actively work to reduce inventory levels."

Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2025 modeling assumptions:

    Previous Assumptions   Current Assumptions
Segment Revenue        
Agriculture   Down 5% - Down 10%   Down 5% - Down 10%
Construction   Down 2.5% - Up 2.5%   Down 2.5% - Up 2.5%
Europe   Down 12% - Down 17%   Down 20% - Down 25%
Australia   $230M - $250M USD   $220M - $230M USD
         
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share   ($0.36) - $0.14   ($0.61) - ($0.11)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*   $0.00 - $0.50   ($0.25) - $0.25
*Adjusted for an estimated $0.36 impact for the non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.


Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, December 10, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13749071.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures in this release include GAAP financial measures adjusted for a non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, statements regarding the Company's ability to reduce inventory levels and enhance profitability, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and consumer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we have assumed unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan’s business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
646-277-1263


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  October 31, 2024   January 31, 2024
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash $ 23,420     $ 38,066  
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses   140,295       153,657  
Inventories, net   1,413,088       1,303,030  
Prepaid expenses and other   19,896       24,262  
Total current assets   1,596,699       1,519,015  
Noncurrent Assets      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   357,056       298,774  
Operating lease assets   37,520       54,699  
Deferred income taxes   535       529  
Goodwill   63,865       64,105  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   52,074       53,356  
Other   1,654       1,783  
Total noncurrent assets   512,704       473,246  
Total Assets $ 2,109,403     $ 1,992,261  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 44,689     $ 43,846  
Floorplan payable   1,048,221       893,846  
Current maturities of long-term debt   9,500       13,706  
Current operating lease liabilities   8,178       10,751  
Deferred revenue   41,979       115,852  
Accrued expenses and other   59,460       74,400  
Total current liabilities   1,212,027       1,152,401  
Long-Term Liabilities      
Long-term debt, less current maturities   131,134       106,407  
Operating lease liabilities   34,814       50,964  
Deferred income taxes   19,701       22,607  
Other long-term liabilities   43,527       2,240  
Total long-term liabilities   229,176       182,218  
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock          
Additional paid-in-capital   261,011       258,657  
Retained earnings   404,075       397,225  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,114       1,760  
Total stockholders' equity   668,200       657,642  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,109,403     $ 1,992,261  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended October 31,   Nine Months Ended October 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue              
Equipment $ 495,147     $ 521,775     $ 1,428,469     $ 1,431,272  
Parts   121,086       114,962       339,118       320,077  
Service   51,122       44,767       143,468       122,178  
Rental and other   12,469       12,611       31,145       32,785  
Total Revenue   679,824       694,115       1,942,200       1,906,312  
Cost of Revenue              
Equipment   458,345       454,598       1,292,821       1,237,660  
Parts   83,542       78,585       230,932       216,775  
Service   17,833       14,393       50,753       41,010  
Rental and other   9,610       8,198       23,068       20,549  
Total Cost of Revenue   569,330       555,774       1,597,574       1,515,994  
Gross Profit   110,494       138,341       344,626       390,318  
Operating Expenses   98,773       92,115       293,087       262,182  
Impairment of Goodwill               531        
Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets   264             1,206        
Income from Operations   11,457       46,226       49,802       128,136  
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest and other (expense) income   3,097       (235 )     (4,239 )     1,129  
Floorplan interest expense   (9,993 )     (4,045 )     (26,275 )     (7,774 )
Other interest expense   (4,286 )     (1,494 )     (10,479 )     (4,008 )
Income Before Income Taxes   275       40,452       8,809       117,483  
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes   (1,438 )     10,259       1,959       29,004  
Net Income $ 1,713     $ 30,193     $ 6,850     $ 88,479  
               
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.07     $ 1.32     $ 0.30     $ 3.88  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares   22,631       22,517       22,599       22,493  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Nine Months Ended October 31,
    2024       2023  
Operating Activities      
Net income $ 6,850     $ 88,479  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   28,687       22,871  
Impairment   1,737        
Sale-leaseback financing expense   11,159        
Other, net   2,429       4,442  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions      
Inventories   (114,485 )     (358,837 )
Manufacturer floorplan payable   78,714       274,968  
Receivables   12,541       (31,947 )
Other working capital   (83,827 )     (82,037 )
Net Cash Used for Operating Activities   (56,195 )     (82,061 )
Investing Activities      
Property and equipment purchases   (30,798 )     (41,924 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,490       6,451  
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired   (260 )     (27,935 )
Other, net   129       (643 )
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities   (29,439 )     (64,051 )
Financing Activities      
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable   77,990       174,353  
Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases   (2,308 )     (2,964 )
Other, net   (4,714 )     (1,121 )
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities   70,968       170,268  
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash   20       1,912  
Net Change in Cash   (14,646 )     26,068  
Cash at Beginning of Period   38,066       43,913  
Cash at End of Period $ 23,420     $ 69,981  


 
TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended October 31,   Nine Months Ended October 31,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
Revenue                      
Agriculture $ 482,022     $ 531,404     (9.3 )%   $ 1,353,744     $ 1,423,669     (4.9 )%
Construction   85,285       77,508     10.0 %     236,971       232,368     2.0 %
Europe   62,382       85,203     (26.8 )%     195,633       250,275     (21.8 )%
Australia $ 50,135     $     n/m   $ 155,852     $     n/m
Total $ 679,824     $ 694,115     (2.1 )%   $ 1,942,200     $ 1,906,312     1.9 %
                       
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes                      
Agriculture (1) $ 1,876     $ 35,130     (94.7 )%   $ 15,556     $ 92,311     (83.1 )%
Construction (2)   (941 )     4,057     (123.2 )%     (5,566 )     13,746     (140.5 )%
Europe   (1,195 )     5,146     (123.2 )%     (2,115 )     17,097     (112.4 )%
Australia   (298 )         n/m     578           n/m
Segment (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes   (558 )     44,333     (101.3 )%     8,453       123,154     (93.1 )%
Shared Resources   833       (3,881 )   121.5 %     356       (5,671 )   106.3 %
Total $ 275     $ 40,452     (99.3 )%   $ 8,809     $ 117,483     (92.5 )%
                       
(1) Includes accounting impact of a $6.1M one-time, non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
(2) Includes accounting impact of a $5.1M one-time, non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
*N/M = Not Meaningful                      


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended October 31,   Nine Months Ended October 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Adjusted Net Income                
Net Income   $ 1,713     $ 30,193     $ 6,850     $ 88,479  
Adjustments                
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)                 11,159        
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments                 11,159        
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (2)                 (2,845 )      
Total Adjustments                 8,314        
Adjusted Net Income   $ 1,713     $ 30,193     $ 15,164     $ 88,479  
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share                
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.07     $ 1.32     $ 0.30     $ 3.88  
Adjustments                
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)                 0.48        
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments                 0.48        
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (2)                 (0.12 )      
Total Adjustments                 0.36        
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.07     $ 1.32     $ 0.66     $ 3.88  
                 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes                
Income Before Income Taxes   $ 275     $ 40,452     $ 8,809     $ 117,483  
Adjustments                
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)                 11,159        
Total Adjustments                 11,159        
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes   $ 275     $ 40,452     $ 19,968     $ 117,483  
                 
EBITDA                
Net Income   $ 1,713     $ 30,193     $ 6,850     $ 88,479  
Adjustments                
Interest expense, net of interest income (3)     4,139       1,380       10,119       3,655  
Provision for income taxes     (1,438 )     10,259       1,959       29,004  
Depreciation and amortization     10,274       8,234       28,687       22,871  
EBITDA   $ 14,688     $ 50,066     $ 47,615     $ 144,009  
Adjustments                
Impact of sale-leaseback financing expense (1)                 11,159        
Total Adjustments                 11,159        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 14,688     $ 50,066     $ 58,774     $ 144,009  
 
(1) Accounting impact of a one-time, non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense related to the Company's umbrella purchase for 13 of its leased facilities in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
(2) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 25.5% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 4.5% blended state income tax rate.
(3) The interest expense add back excludes floorplan interest expense, which was $10.0M and $4.0M for the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $26.3M and $7.8M for the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

