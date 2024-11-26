Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Total sales growth of 11% on top of 12% last year

Comparable store sales growth of 1% on top of 6% last year

Net income was $91 million, and diluted EPS was $1.40

Excluding certain expenses associated with acquired BBBY leases: Adjusted EBIT margin increased 80 basis points Adjusted EPS increased 41% to $1.55 Adjusted EPS guidance for FY24 raised to $7.76-$7.96





BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “Our third quarter comp trend started out very strongly, but then warmer temperatures from mid-September onwards slowed our sales momentum. Cold Weather categories represent about 15% of sales in the third quarter. Excluding these categories, our comp growth in the third quarter was 4%, which is consistent with the trend that we have seen in our business since March. We are very encouraged by this underlying comp sales trend.”

Mr. O’Sullivan continued, “I was very pleased with how well our teams reacted to the change in weather. We proactively controlled liquidity and receipts, especially of Cold Weather merchandise, and drove strong margin improvement and earnings growth in the third quarter, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin increase of 80 basis points, and Adjusted EPS growth of 41%. These increases were driven by higher Gross Margin and leverage on Supply Chain expenses.”

Mr. O’Sullivan concluded, “The agility with which we operated during the quarter has left us in a strong inventory position, which has us well poised for the holiday season. To this end, November is off to a good start, and we are optimistic about our prospects for the fourth quarter. But with the key selling weeks still ahead of us, we are planning our business cautiously and maintaining our comparable store sales guidance of 0% to 2% for the quarter. We are ready to chase if the trend is stronger.”

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results (for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2024, compared with the 13-week period ended October 28, 2023)

Total sales increased 11% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 to $2,526 million, while comparable store sales increased 1% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

increased 11% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 to $2,526 million, while comparable store sales increased 1% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.9% vs. 43.2% for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 70 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded by 50 basis points, primarily driven by lower markdowns and higher markup, while freight expense improved 20 basis points.

rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.9% vs. 43.2% for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 70 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded by 50 basis points, primarily driven by lower markdowns and higher markup, while freight expense improved 20 basis points. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $210 million vs. $200 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, decreasing 50 basis points as a percentage of net sales. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $210 million vs. $200 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, decreasing 50 basis points as a percentage of net sales. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A was 35.4% as a percentage of net sales vs. 36.2% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, improving by 80 basis points. Adjusted SG&A was 26.9% as a percentage of net sales vs. 27.3% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, a decrease of 40 basis points.

was 35.4% as a percentage of net sales vs. 36.2% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, improving by 80 basis points. was 26.9% as a percentage of net sales vs. 27.3% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, a decrease of 40 basis points. The effective tax rate was 23.2% vs. 27.4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 23.5% vs. 25.0% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

was 23.2% vs. 27.4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. was 23.5% vs. 25.0% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Net income was $91 million, or $1.40 per share vs. $49 million, or $0.75 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Adjusted Net Income was $100 million, or $1.55 per share, vs. $71 million, or $1.10 per share excluding $7 million, net of tax, of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

was $91 million, or $1.40 per share vs. $49 million, or $0.75 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. was $100 million, or $1.55 per share, vs. $71 million, or $1.10 per share excluding $7 million, net of tax, of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 64.6 million during the quarter compared with 64.8 million during the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

amounted to 64.6 million during the quarter compared with 64.8 million during the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $229 million vs. $185 million, excluding $10 million of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 100 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $141 million vs. $109 million, excluding $10 million of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 Results

Total sales increased 11% compared to the first nine months of Fiscal 2023. Net income increased 116% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2023 to $243 million, or $3.77 per share vs. $1.73 per share in the prior period. Adjusted EBIT, excluding $9 million and $12 million, respectively, of expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, was $395 million vs. $266 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 130 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income, excluding $7 million and $9 million, respectively, of expenses, net of tax, associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases, was $271 million, or $4.21 per share, vs. $167 million, or $2.57 per share for the first nine months of Fiscal 2023.



Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,441 million vs. $1,329 million at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, an 8% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 2% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory was 32% of total inventory at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 compared to 30% at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season.



Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 with $1,705 million in liquidity, comprised of $858 million in unrestricted cash and $847 million in availability on its ABL facility.

During the third quarter, the Company increased its Term Loan facility to $1,250 million, reduced the applicable interest rate margin on SOFR loans by 36 basis points, and extended the maturity date of the facility to September 2031.

The Company ended the third quarter with $1,714 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,242 million on its Term Loan facility, $453 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.



Common Stock Repurchases

During the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 the Company repurchased 213,372 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $56 million. As of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company had $325 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization.



Outlook

For the full Fiscal Year 2024 (the 52-weeks ending February 1, 2025), the Company now expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 9% to 10% on top of the 10% increase for the 52-weeks ended January 27, 2024; this assumes comparable store sales will increase approximately 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended January 27, 2024;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $750 million;

To open 101 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $350 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 60 to 70 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended January 27, 2024; this Adjusted EBIT margin increase excludes $9 million of expenses related to the acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases in Fiscal 2024 versus $18 million incurred in Fiscal 2023;

Net interest expense to be approximately $40 million;

The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 26%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $7.76 to $7.96, which excludes $0.11, net of tax, of expenses associated with the acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million shares.

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 (the 13 weeks ending February 1, 2025), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2% versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023;

Adjusted EBIT margin to decrease 50 to 80 basis points versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023;

An effective tax rate of approximately 26%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.55 to $3.75, as compared to $3.69 in Adjusted EPS last year; prior year period excludes $4 million, net of tax, of expenses related to the acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,526,174 $ 2,284,673 $ 7,344,685 $ 6,587,912 Other revenue 4,522 4,673 13,081 13,197 Total revenue 2,530,696 2,289,346 7,357,766 6,601,109 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,418,143 1,297,805 4,156,989 3,795,661 Selling, general and administrative expenses 893,092 826,822 2,582,299 2,357,736 Costs related to debt amendments 4,553 — 4,553 97 Depreciation and amortization 87,470 76,087 256,094 219,749 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,044 814 11,254 6,367 Other income - net (12,825 ) (12,384 ) (33,179 ) (27,549 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,412 13,630 1,412 38,274 Interest expense 17,769 19,680 51,000 58,570 Total costs and expenses 2,412,658 2,222,454 7,030,422 6,448,905 Income before income tax expense 118,038 66,892 327,344 152,204 Income tax expense 27,441 18,341 84,473 40,013 Net income $ 90,597 $ 48,551 $ 242,871 $ 112,191 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.40 $ 0.75 $ 3.77 $ 1.73 Weighted average common shares - diluted 64,619 64,802 64,395 65,024





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) November 2, February 3, October 28, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 857,800 $ 925,359 $ 615,863 Accounts receivable—net 102,872 74,361 91,579 Merchandise inventories 1,440,695 1,087,841 1,329,129 Assets held for disposal 32,444 23,299 23,299 Prepaid and other current assets 256,609 216,164 154,962 Total current assets 2,690,420 2,327,024 2,214,832 Property and equipment—net 2,109,025 1,880,325 1,767,626 Operating lease assets 3,264,632 3,132,768 3,130,574 Goodwill and intangible assets—net 285,064 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 2,131 2,436 2,870 Other assets 91,588 79,223 92,734 Total assets $ 8,442,860 $ 7,706,840 $ 7,493,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,101,920 $ 956,350 $ 939,658 Current operating lease liabilities 401,840 411,395 412,303 Other current liabilities 626,860 647,338 588,645 Current maturities of long term debt 170,823 13,703 13,970 Total current liabilities 2,301,443 2,028,786 1,954,576 Long term debt 1,542,712 1,394,942 1,397,618 Long term operating lease liabilities 3,124,116 2,984,794 2,982,549 Other liabilities 74,091 73,793 70,572 Deferred tax liabilities 254,011 227,593 237,909 Stockholders' equity 1,146,487 996,932 850,476 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,442,860 $ 7,706,840 $ 7,493,700





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 242,871 $ 112,191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 256,094 219,749 Deferred income taxes 25,094 27,254 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,412 38,274 Non-cash stock compensation expense 69,296 57,792 Non-cash lease expense (4,891 ) (4,068 ) Cash received from landlord allowances 9,253 7,739 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,120 ) (20,611 ) Merchandise inventories (352,854 ) (147,146 ) Accounts payable 163,738 (20,249 ) Other current assets and liabilities (63,009 ) (6,074 ) Long term assets and liabilities 376 1,113 Other operating activities 1,952 4,232 Net cash provided by operating activities 320,212 270,196 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (527,065 ) (304,442 ) Lease acquisition costs (9,306 ) (20,481 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 485 13,639 Net cash used in investing activities (535,886 ) (311,284 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt—Term Loan Facility 605,843 — Principal payments on long term debt—Term Loan Facility (299,472 ) (7,211 ) Proceeds from long term debt— 2027 Convertible Note — 297,069 Principal payment on long term debt—2025 Convertible Notes — (386,519 ) Purchase of treasury shares (194,200 ) (140,482 ) Other financing activities 35,944 14,889 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 148,115 (222,254 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (67,559 ) (263,342 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 925,359 879,205 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 857,800 $ 615,863

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (vi) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) depreciation and amortization; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) impairment charges; (ix) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (e) in the tables below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(inthousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 90,597 $ 48,551 $ 242,871 $ 112,191 Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,851 3,788 8,959 11,830 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 1,412 13,630 1,412 38,274 Costs related to debt amendments (c) 4,553 — 4,553 97 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,044 814 11,254 6,367 Litigation matters (d) 600 — 2,525 1,500 Tax effect (e) (3,162 ) (2,955 ) (7,379 ) (12,561 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 99,895 $ 63,828 $ 264,195 $ 157,698 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,619 64,802 64,395 65,024 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.55 $ 0.98 $ 4.10 $ 2.43

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 90,597 $ 48,551 $ 242,871 $ 112,191 Interest expense 17,769 19,680 51,000 58,570 Interest income (6,951 ) (5,328 ) (21,151 ) (14,902 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,851 3,788 8,959 11,830 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 1,412 13,630 1,412 38,274 Costs related to debt amendments (c) 4,553 — 4,553 97 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,044 814 11,254 6,367 Litigation matters (d) 600 — 2,525 1,500 Income tax expense 27,441 18,341 84,473 40,013 Adjusted EBIT 141,316 99,476 385,896 253,940 Depreciation and amortization 87,470 76,087 256,094 219,749 Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,786 $ 175,563 $ 641,990 $ 473,689

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: SG&A $ 893,092 $ 826,822 $ 2,582,299 $ 2,357,736 Net favorable lease costs (a) (2,851 ) (3,788 ) (8,959 ) (11,830 ) Product sourcing costs (209,646 ) (200,299 ) (584,661 ) (570,092 ) Litigation matters (d) (600 ) — (2,525 ) (1,500 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 679,995 $ 622,735 $ 1,986,154 $ 1,774,314

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 23.2 % 27.4 % 25.8 % 26.3 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (g) 0.3 (2.4 ) - (1.3 ) Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 23.5 % 25.0 % 25.8 % 25.0 %

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 3, 2024 February 3, 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 227,458 $ 339,649 Net favorable lease costs (a) 3,434 15,263 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — 38,274 Costs related to debt amendments (c) — 97 Impairment charges — 6,367 Litigation matters (d) — 1,500 Tax effect (e) 4,790 (7,770 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 235,682 $ 393,380 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,425 64,917 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 3.66 $ 6.06

(a) Net favorable lease costs represent the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the partial write-off of the original issue discount and deferred debt costs related to the extension and upsize of the Term Loan Credit Agreement in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the partial repurchases of the 2025 Convertible Notes.

(c) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the extension and upsizing of the Term Loan Credit Agreement in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the Term Loan Credit Agreement amendment in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 changing from Adjusted LIBOR Rate to the Adjusted Term SOFR Rate.

(d) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.

(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (d).

(f) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(g) Adjustments for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. These items have been described in the table above reconciling GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income.

