The Broken Coast Difference: Tilray Brands’ Broken Coast Craft Cannabis Introduces New Premium Strain ‘Platinum Pavé’

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is thrilled to announce the latest small batch indica strain by premium craft cannabis brand, Broken Coast: Platinum Pavé. This exceptional new cultivar is one of the first from Broken Coast's state-of-the-art Vancouver Island, BC facility. Platinum Pavé is meticulously grown under optimized conditions in single-strain, laboratory-grade rooms. Each batch is precisely pruned, slowly cold cured, and rigorously inspected for purity, ensuring an exquisite BC bud experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning cannabis connoisseur.

Platinum Pavé details:

Lineage: Spritzer x Pavé.

Spritzer x Pavé. Aromas: Sweet, earthy with a potent hint of diesel.

Sweet, earthy with a potent hint of diesel. Rich terpene profile featuring: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool.

Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool. THC range: Potent and ideal for winding down after a long day or enjoying socially.

Kevin Anderson, Master Grower at Broken Coast, describes Platinum Pavé as a visual masterpiece with deep green and royal purple buds covered in trichomes. “We’re excited for consumers to get their hands on this exceptional indica,” he says. “After phenohunting over 500 seeds, we’re extremely proud to cultivate a strain with potent THC and a unique terpene profile. With our slow cold curing process, we take pride in preserving trichome density, delivering the purest expression of the Spritzer x Pavé cross to deliver something special.”

Despite the laborious process, the team is dedicated to thoughtfully choosing strains and refining their growing and curing techniques to develop the best product possible. Platinum Pavé joins Broken Coast’s renowned craft cannabis portfolio, including Cherry Cheesecake, EmergenZ, Sour OG, Holy Grail Kush, Amnesia Haze, and most recent fan favourite, Milk & Cookies.

Craft flower enthusiasts can experience the handcrafted excellence and superior genetics of Broken Coast's Platinum Pavé, available in 7g exclusively in British Columbia, with 3.5g whole flower, and in pre-rolls – 3x0.5g and 5x0.5g multipacks coming to Ontario and Alberta in the new year.





About Broken Coast

Established in 2013 with a modest facility and passionate plant advocates, Broken Coast Cannabis didn't just join the industry – they became pioneers. Securing the fourth license in British Columbia and the 12th in all of Canada, the team set out on a mission to redefine quality in cannabis cultivation.

From those humble beginnings, the brand has evolved into a powerhouse with unique genetics. Our bespoke indoor facility in Nanaimo, Vancouver Island, now spans an impressive 44,000 square feet, dedicated to cultivating cannabis of unparalleled quality.

Our journey is fueled by a relentless pursuit of excellence and purity, honouring the storied reputation of BC bud. We are committed to not just meeting but raising the high standards set by our predecessors. At Broken Coast, we don't just grow cannabis; we craft an experience, uphold a legacy, and continue to elevate the global reputation of BC bud.

For more about Broken Coast, visit Tilray.com/BrokenCoast and follow @BrokenCoastCanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and Tilray does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

