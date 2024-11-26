European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 2024 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2024 Global Consumer & Retail Conference at the Intercontinental Barclay in New York on December 3, 2024.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 PM EST on December 3, 2024. A link to the webcast will be available at https://investors.waxcenter.com/.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact

European Wax Center, Inc.

Bethany Johns

IR@myewc.com

469-270-6888

