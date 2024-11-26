Century Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following events at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024:

Autoimmune Disease Cell Therapy Panel: 3:00 PM ET Presenter: Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

3:00 PM ET Fireside Chat: 4:30 PM ET Presenters: Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

4:30 PM ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.centurytx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers, with a broadening application to autoimmune diseases. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer and autoimmune disease care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

For More Information:

Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Century Therapeutics

Katja Buhrer

SVP, Head of Corporate Affairs and Strategy

katja.buhrer@centurytx.com

917-969-3438

Argot Partners

Noor Pahlavi

century@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.