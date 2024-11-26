MarketsandMarkets Appoints Milan Rao as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, Strengthening Apex Leadership in Line with Ambitious Growth Plans

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a prominent Indian-origin startup recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023," has appointed Milan Rao as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Milan’s appointment comes as the company continues to scale its innovative AI based knowledge platform and consulting capabilities and strengthens its apex leadership team in preparation for its future growth trajectory.





Milan has joined MarketsandMarkets from a distinguished career in the industry, bringing over 25 years of expertise in driving operational excellence and revenue growth at global firms. He has held leadership roles at top-tier organizations such as Wipro, GE Healthcare and Airtel, where he was instrumental in spearheading transformation strategies for clients in diverse sectors. Milan also has extensive experience in scaling startups and working with PE firms in accelerating growth for start-ups in high-potential markets.

Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets, expressed his enthusiasm for Milan’s appointment: “We are thrilled to partner with Milan in this leadership role. His wealth of experience across large global firms and start-ups is a perfect fit to drive our growth and scale ambitions globally. Milan’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to enable businesses to identify and capitalize on megatrends, such as AI, clean-tech, IoT, and blockchain, which will create transformative opportunities across industries like Technology, IT, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Energy, Chemicals, Industrial and Automotive sectors.”

Milan’s leadership will be critical in navigating the ongoing global disruptions caused by these megatrends. According to MarketsandMarkets, new revenue sources amounting to approximately USD 25 trillion are expected to emerge by 2030, creating significant growth potential for clients. His dual role as COO and CRO will see him overseeing operational efficiencies while driving sustainable revenue growth through innovative market strategies and partnerships.

“I’m excited to have joined a company that is at the forefront of identifying and analyzing real-time megatrend impacts across major sectors,” said Milan. “MarketsandMarkets’ AI based platform is unique in its ability to provide actionable insights to global leaders, enabling them to adapt to and benefit from disruptive shifts. I look forward to building on this foundation and helping our 13,000 global clients stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly dynamic business environment.”

Milan holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from IIT, BHU-Varanasi, and has undertaken an advanced management program from Harvard Business School. He is an active supporter of several social initiatives, focusing on education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

