Kelly Announces Completion of CFO Transition, Participation in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Troy Anderson, who joined Kelly in October 2024, will succeed Olivier Thirot as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective December 2, 2024. Thirot will retire as an officer of Kelly, while continuing to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.

“I’m grateful to serve as Kelly’s chief financial officer at this consequential point on the Company’s specialty growth journey,” said Anderson. “My experience since joining Kelly has reinforced for me the opportunity that exists to build upon the strong foundation established through the Company’s ongoing transformation and to further enhance its financial profile. I look forward to working with the Kelly team to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, deliver additional EBITDA margin expansion, and create significant value for our shareholders.”

Kelly also announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on December 4, 2024. Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, Anderson, and Scott Thomas, head of investor relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the Company’s website.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 500,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2023 was $4.8 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kelly’s financial expectations, are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in this release include, but are not limited to, (i) changing market and economic conditions, (ii) disruption in the labor market and weakened demand for human capital resulting from technological advances, loss of large corporate customers and government contractor requirements, (iii) the impact of laws and regulations (including federal, state and international tax laws), (iv) unexpected changes in claim trends on workers’ compensation, unemployment, disability and medical benefit plans, (v) litigation and other legal liabilities (including tax liabilities) in excess of our estimates, (vi) our ability to achieve our business’s anticipated growth strategies, (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition, (vii) damage to our brands, (viii) dependency on third parties for the execution of critical functions, (ix) conducting business in foreign countries, including foreign currency fluctuations, (x) availability of temporary workers with appropriate skills required by customers, (xi) cyberattacks or other breaches of network or information technology security, and (xii) other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

