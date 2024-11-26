Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market to Reach $6.84 Billion by 2034 with 4.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Focus of Market Players on Gaining Deeper Insights into Reproductive Health of Women Driving Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Growth

Rockville, MD, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disorder in which several tiny cysts (fluid-filled sacs) grow in the ovaries. The market is projected to expand steadily as more females around the world become aware of the risks associated with the condition. The global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.33 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

One of the most common signs of PCOS is an irregular menstrual cycle. Women often opt for testing for PCOS upon noticing this symptom. Women are increasingly mindful of their health and actively endeavor to improve it and monitor for health concerns. All of these factors are boosting the adoption of PCOS treatment.

Treatment providers in the market are striving to gain a deeper understanding of women's reproductive functions to enhance their treatment features, attracting more women to choose their treatment options. This is contributing to the expansion of the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market size.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market is expected to reach US$ 6.84 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% till 2034.

till 2034. Oral contraceptives are estimated to account for 30.4% share of the market by 2024.

Through 2034, the East Asia market is projected to expand at 6% CAGR .

. The Japanese market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The PCOS market in Mexico is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 136 million by 2034-end.

“Rise in the prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome worldwide prompts the development of effective treatment options. Increasing awareness and proactive measures are crucial for managing PCOS to improve women's health worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market:

Key industry participants like Sanofi, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Plc, Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. etc. are driving the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment industry.

United States and China Profitable Markets for PCOS Treatment Providers:

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the United States, coupled with increased disposable income, has contributed to the adoption of insulin-sensitizing agents. Awareness campaigns by United States government entities have contributed to market growth in the nation. The market shows promising signs as proactive measures by the government become more prominent.

Prevalence of PCOS among women in China has increased significantly over the past decade. A significant number of reproductive-aged women in China are affected by PCOS. Therefore, national regulations and recommendations should be updated based on recent research. Consequently, the Chinese market holds lucrative opportunities for PCOS treatment providers.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Industry News:

In June 2022, Bayer took a significant step by inaugurating its new Research and Innovation Center at Kendall Square in the United States. This move reinforces Bayer’s presence in one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for pharmaceutical research and development.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on drug class (oral contraceptives, insulin-sensitizing agents, antidepressants, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, aromatase inhibitors & SERMs, diuretics) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, drug stores/OTC, e-Commerce, clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

