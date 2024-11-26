Arbutus to Participate in H.C Wainwright @ Home Virtual Fireside Chat

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), (“Arbutus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual H.C Wainwright @ Home fireside chat series taking place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit: https://investor.arbutusbio.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website for a limited time after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). Arbutus believes the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Arbutus’ pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has achieved meaningful functional cure rates in patients with cHBV when administered as combination therapy. Plans are underway to advance imdusiran into a Phase 2b clinical trial. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.