ECARX Receives SASO Award for Contributions to Generative AI Quality Assurance at Saudi Arabia's National Quality Conference

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX”), a global mobility tech provider, was recently honored by the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) with a special recognition award at Saudi Arabia National Quality Conference, demonstrating ECARX’s pioneering contributions to AI-driven automotive innovation and quality assurance.

A crucial event for cross-sector collaboration, the Saudi Arabia National Quality Conference attracted over 60 industry leaders dedicated to advancing high-quality and sustainable development through technological innovation. ECARX represented the automotive sector and shared its insights on AI quality assurance in multiple key sessions.

Siying Gong, Senior Director of Product at ECARX, delivered a keynote presentation titled “Generative AI in Quality Assurance,” where she discussed safety and performance standards, the necessity of vertical AI models, and the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI technologies in next-generation vehicles.

“Generative AI represents a significant leap forward in automotive technology, fundamentally transforming how drivers interact with their vehicles, and also reshaping the paradigm of automotive software development,” Siying added, “ECARX AutoGPT is tailormade for automotive applications on top of the general large language models, integrating AutoAgent, AutoFlow, AutoScene and AutoEco as its core capabilities to enhance the in-vehicle experience.”

The recognition of SASO testifies to ECARX’s dedication to technological advancement and the setting of new benchmarks for quality, innovation and sustainable development in the industry. ECARX will continue to push the boundaries of AI technology, collaborating with global partners to shape the future of intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility solutions.

