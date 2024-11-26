Discover the Industries Transforming with AI: Insights from the Global Market Model

Global Market Model Reports

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model Reports – Transforming with AI

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, driving growth, and creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation. The Global Market Model (GMM), the premier market intelligence platform by The Business Research Company, provides data-backed insights to uncover the real impact of AI across sectors.

Which Industries are Leading AI Adoption?

With 1.5 million datasets covering 58 geographies and 27 industries, the Global Market Model reveals fascinating trends in AI adoption:

• Energy, Retail, and Automotive:

These sectors are AI powerhouses, with market sizes of $15.8 billion (energy), $9.1 billion (retail), and $9.9 billion (automotive). AI in these industries is enabling smart grids, dynamic pricing, personalized shopping, and autonomous driving. They offer stability and mature AI integration—ideal for businesses seeking proven ROI.

• Want to explore how established industries are maximizing AI? Dive deeper with GMM’s industry reports at - https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/

• Food & Beverages, Logistics, and Manufacturing:

These high-growth sectors are experiencing rapid transformations. With growth rates like 42.7% (food) and 42.06% (logistics), AI is revolutionizing operations, supply chains, and product innovation. Manufacturing, with 41.55% growth, is embracing smart factories and predictive maintenance.

Looking for high-growth markets to invest in? GMM provides the insights you need to stay ahead.

Emerging Opportunities and Niche Markets

• Banking, Construction, and Medical Devices:

These industries, valued between $8.3 billion and $8.9 billion, are leveraging AI to automate customer service, enhance project management, and improve healthcare diagnostics. They offer exciting mid-sized opportunities for businesses entering the AI space.

• Oil & Gas and Pharmaceuticals:

These smaller markets are slow adopters but provide unique opportunities. Predictive maintenance in oil and AI-driven drug discovery in pharma are making significant impacts in these sectors.

Want to see how niche markets are transforming with AI? Use GMM to pinpoint growth opportunities tailored to your strategy.

Why Choose the Global Market Model?

The Global Market Model goes beyond basic data—it empowers decision-making with:

• 2,500+ detailed reports to uncover trends and forecasts.

• Easy-to-use dashboards with charts and search tools for targeted insights.

• Verified data backed by thousands of expert interviews annually.

With GMM, you’re not just accessing market intelligence—you’re gaining the confidence to act.

📈 Get started today! Visit GlobalMarketModel.com to explore the platform that businesses trust for smarter strategies.

📧 Request a personalized demo and see how GMM can revolutionize your approach to market research - https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/demo-request

Don’t just follow the AI revolution—lead it with insights from the Global Market Model!

For further information and inquiries:

Contact us now!

Global Market Model

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Follow us on Twitter: https://x.com/gmm_tbrc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.