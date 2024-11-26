Minister Dion George: Response to IPCC Chair on science of climate change and on the need for more African authors to participate in the development of assessment reports during AMCEN Consultative meeting

Honourable Chairperson,

Honourable Ministers,

With the impacts of climate change increasing in frequency and severity, a lot of uncertainty remains. As South Africa, we have world-renowned experts in the fields of atmospheric sciences including climate change and we have played an active role in the work of the IPCC, and we will continue to do so. This is more so because we support separating facts from fallacies/myths. In these days of misinformation, it is critical that climate change-related initiatives and statements are supported by science for credibility.

For real change, information on climate change matters needs to reach our people in their languages and until such is done, climate change remains a problem of a few. This climate change phenomenon needs all to be involved, not some. Research work needs to translate into information products available to all in different languages and media for real behavioural change.

South Africa therefore supports the call for the IPCC to continue to play a central role in providing policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation options which are relevant to Africa.

