Minister Senzo Mchunu: Quarterly Crime Statistics and reflection on 100 days in office

It is both a privilege and a responsibility to stand before you today, as we gather for the release of the second-quarter crime statistics. This is an important moment for our country, as it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the safety and security of our communities, while also assessing the progress we have made in the fight against crime. We will also take a moment to reflect on our journey since the beginning of the 7th Administration and share the progress we have made, the challenges we have encountered, and the path forward.

When we first assumed office, we did so with a clear mandate — to fight and reduce crime across this country, to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans. It is a mandate that is rooted in a commitment to build a safe, and secure country, a place where citizens could live free from fear, where our children could grow up without the shadow of violence over their lives, and where justice was not a privilege for the few but a right for all. It is a responsibility not for the SAPS only but for the whole-of-government, whole-of-society.

In our time in office, we have sought to transform the South African Police Service into a modern, efficient, and effective service that stands as the protector of all people, regardless of their socio-economic status, race, or background. We have prioritised critical interventions, such as bolstering police resources, and strengthening our collaboration with communities to ensure that we can prevent crime before it happens, not just respond to it.

In addition to this, we have also aligned our departmental organisational structure with the priorities of the 7th Administration, and in line with the real crime situation in the country. But, while we have made significant strides, the path has not been easy, and we know there is still much work to be done.

South Africa needs to guard against “established criminals” who turn criminality into a norm and are intent on making it a way of life.

I want to begin by identifying the core crimes shaping our environment and which are our priorities. First, we face a scourge of violent crimes:

Murder,

Attempted murder,

Assault GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm),

Rape.

Gender-based violence (GBV), which has become a national priority crime, requires our distinct focus, as it continues to devastate families and communities, with a unique set of challenges that demand specialised intervention, thorough investigations, and collaborative solutions.

We are battling the growing menace of organised crime and we are also grappling with economic crimes that threaten the foundations of our economy and the livelihoods of millions of South Africans, including extortion, and criminality on critical infrastructure.

From the 1st of July to the 30th of September, 2024, the 17 community reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%. Specifically, contact crime decreased by 3.0%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%. Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5,8%, sexual offenses by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%.

Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.

Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1.0% and 18.5% respectively.

Despite these gains, the persistence of high crime rates underscores the urgency of doubling our efforts in law enforcement, prevention, and community involvement.

Since the inception of the 7th Administration, Divisions which we have sought to strengthen is our crime intelligence, technology and forensics: in all three, we are not where we should be. We have made some in-roads, as the South African Police Service (SAPS), has through targeted operations, strategic deployments, and enhanced policing tactics, achieved a number of successes in the fight against crime, I will make mention of a few:

In Mpumalanga, there have been a number of successes; in July, the SAPS arrested 95 Libyan nationals for immigration violations and suspected unlawful military training. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) played an instrumental role in ensuring that those responsible for this facility are brought to book; legal processes are still underway in that regard. Illegal mining has been overcome, following the arrest of 19 undocumented Mozambican nationals for their involvement in illegal mining in Pilgrim’s Rest. Earlier this month, police arrested a suspect, after a high-speed chase involving a Toyota single-cab bakkie.

The White River Flying Squad intercepted the vehicle, which was found to contain an arsenal of 13 high calibre firearms, including eight AK-47 rifles, alongside dozens of rounds of ammunition. The suspect has appeared in court and the matter is ongoing.

In Gauteng, crime intelligence achieved notable successes through multi-dimensional investigations. A raid on the 9th of July uncovered mandrax and drug manufacturing tools valued at R2.6 million, resulting in four arrests. On 31 July, six suspects involved in the kidnapping of a businessman were apprehended, and crystal meth worth R300 million was confiscated. Throughout July, arrests included drug mules smuggling narcotics valued in millions, showcasing the SAPS’ determination in combating drug trafficking.

In Limpopo, Groblersdal, a clandestine drug lab was discovered, with crystal meth estimated at R 2 billion recovered. Four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals were arrested. In another intelligence-driven operation, five suspects were arrested and the discovery of a drug manufacturing laboratory containing mandrax and equipment worth R3.3 million.

The safer festive season operations in the Western Cape are yielding positive results and have led to the seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs. We are intensifying our efforts to ensure that the Western Cape is safe and crime free.

The Free State is largely affected by crimes flowing from KZN, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, including stock theft and other crimes.

In the Northern Cape, the SAPS has been making significant arrests during the various operations, including the recent arrest of four suspects in possession of illegal diamonds.

The SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal is making significant progress in dealing with criminal armed gangs and various murder hotspots and we commend them.

The perpetrators responsible for the tragic mass shootings in Lusikisiki and Qumbu in late September and early October respectively, have been arrested, and their cases are now before the courts. The Lusikisiki and Qumbu mass murders, characterised by family-coordinated targeting, highlight a grave and unprecedented challenge in combating localised criminal networks.

These tragic incidents underscore the urgent need to address deeply rooted familial conflicts and improve community engagement to prevent such violence. Additionally, the coordination of criminal activities from within prison facilities remains a significant concern. This practice undermines public safety and highlights the need for stricter oversight and enhanced security measures within correctional institutions. These events serve as a call to action for collaborative efforts to disrupt organised crime and reinforce justice.

We have officially entered into Cooperation Agreements with all the metropolitan municipalities throughout the country; the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service played a fundamental role in facilitating these agreements and is still ensuring that implementation is being carried out.

On police misconduct, IPID continues to keep police officers in check and we will monitor their progress.

In late October, the Ministry engaged with the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (CITASA) to address the persistent issue of cash-in-transit heists. The collaboration led to the establishment of a working group and initiated the drafting of a Memorandum of Understanding between the SAPS and CITASA. Additionally, efforts are underway to develop an operational strategy and vehicle designed to effectively combat these crimes.

Operation Shanela has proven highly successful, leading to 262,396 arrests, 7,549 high-density operations, and over 8 million actions executed. Public Order Policing achievements in the second quarter of 2024-2025 include 2,756 arrests, with seizures of counterfeit goods worth R22.2 million, 93 firearms, and 846 rounds of ammunition.

Border Policing efforts resulted in 6,610 arrests and significant confiscations, including drugs worth R498 million, firearms, explosives, and stolen vehicles valued at R66.9 million. There is an urgency to overhaul policing in all ports of entry, including border policing.

There is a need for close collaboration between the SAPS, Justice/ NPA and Home Affairs, to make Operation Shanela more effective in relation to different crimes and criminals. We are also currently consolidating Operation Shanela and will make our plans known in due course.

Specialised Operations recorded 87 arrests, confiscated 76 firearms and 2,513 rounds of ammunition, and recovered 29 vehicles. High-profile criminals were convicted, and successful operations against drug laboratories were conducted. Advanced forensic techniques have also expedited investigations and improved crime scene analysis, ensuring efficient processing and identification of victims in critical incidents. These accomplishments underline the SAPS' capability and determination to bring perpetrators to justice.

Significant strides in the justice system since assuming office have led to 265 life sentences issued to 222 individuals, including 61 for murder and 198 for rape. Additionally, 22 individuals received sentences of 40 years or more, reflecting the department's commitment to delivering severe penalties for serious crimes.

The DPCI has also achieved significant successes:

Arrests and Convictions: The Directorate made 818 arrests and secured 301 convictions.

Police Killings: Seventeen police officials were murdered (13 off-duty, 4 on-duty). The Directorate arrested 17 suspects and secured 7 convictions, including 4 life sentences. I must just add that we have been exploring the possibility as to how the SAPS can assist families with civil claims against those responsible for the murder of police officers. This initiative aims to ensure that justice is served, not just through criminal proceedings but also by holding perpetrators financially accountable for the pain and loss they have caused. We have made provision for capacity in our revised structure, in order to achieve this.

Drug Seizures: Drugs valued at R77.7 million were seized. Additionally, 5 suspects were arrested for manufacturing drugs worth an estimated R2 billion on a farm near Groblersdal.

Firearms and Ammunition: Confiscations included 84 firearms, 2,069 rounds of ammunition, and 7 explosives.

Cash-in-Transit Robberies (CIT): The Directorate responded to 58 CIT incidents, arresting 49 suspects (including 15 who died in shootouts with police). No suspects were granted bail. In total, 115 suspects were arrested for CIT and related crimes, leading to 43 convictions, 6 life sentences, and a combined 931 years of imprisonment.

Money Laundering: Forty-four suspects were charged with money laundering, with 15 convicted on 1,513 counts under POCA.

Financial Orders: The Directorate issued 75 freezing and forfeiture orders totalling R72.98 million.

State Capture: Thirty-five suspects (27 individuals and 8 companies) were arrested in connection with cases from the Zondo Commission recommendations. Three cases were finalised, resulting in one conviction with a 15-year fraud sentence.

VBS: A total of 35 suspects were arrested, with 4 convictions secured.

Illegal mining remains a significant threat to our economy and public safety. The Ministry’s oversight inspection at the Stilfontein shaft has brought renewed focus to this issue. We are satisfied that our actions in Stilfontein are all in keeping with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic. No illegal miner will remain underground; we need to optimise our cooperation between government and all other stakeholders and our stance is bearing fruit, with an addition 14 illegal miners having resurfaced late last night and we are not done.

On food-borne illnesses which has recently engulfed our country, the role of the SAPS will be to uphold the law and enforce it, and support of local government, health and environmental officials.

We commend the SAPS in all provinces on the role they have played so far in this regard.

As we reflect on our achievements since the start of this administration, we acknowledge the challenges that remain. Crime-fighting requires relentless determination, collaboration, and resourcefulness. The SAPS continues to adapt to evolving criminal tactics, leveraging intelligence and technology to stay ahead.

The JCPS Cluster needs to focus on harmonising the country’s crime and corruption strategy while strengthening and honing our organised crime strategy as part thereof. Parallel to this, our architecture to fight crime and corruption needs to receive attention.

Economic growth in South Africa will go a long way in creating an environment of job creation.

The provinces are our engine rooms in the fight against crime. The Ministry recently convened a high-level strategy session with the SAPS Top Management, inclusive of the Provincial Commissioners, aimed to tackle the most pressing issues, from violent crime to resource allocation. We emerged with a unified objective: to reduce crime in all its forms decisively and we will be rolling out specific operations to achieve just that.

Fellow South Africans, our goal is clear: to reduce crime and build safer communities for all. As the Ministry, we have confidence in the SAPS, under the leadership of the National Commissioner General Masemola.

To every South African who continues to believe in a better future, know this: we are committed to the cause of a safer South Africa, and we will not rest until we achieve the peace and security that every citizen deserves. The path forward demands unity of purpose, not just among law enforcement agencies but across all sectors of society. We must remain vigilant, steadfast, and united in our shared goal.

I thank you.