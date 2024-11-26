S64 to deliver integrated alternative investment platform to AlTi Tiedemann Global

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry today announced that AlTi Tiedemann Global (“AlTi”), the leading independent global wealth manager, will utilise S64’s proprietary technology and product manufacturing in Europe and Asia. S64 will support AlTi to optimise operational efficiencies through platform management and digital distribution.

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. The firm currently manages or advises on circa $77 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with approximately 400 professionals.

S64 is trusted by the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of private market solutions such as ELTIFs, LTAFs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeder funds and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Robert Weeber, President, International Wealth Management, AlTi Tiedemann Global said: “We have chosen to work with S64 due to their best-in-class technology and product solutions. Their expertise and innovation will support us to deliver high-quality solutions for clients in an increasingly dynamic market.”

Tarun Nagpal, Founder & CEO of S64, said: “We are delighted to be supporting AlTi’s alternative investments offering through our product manufacturing and technology capabilities. I look forward to sharing future exciting developments from this collaboration.”

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world’s first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64’s innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds, ELTIFs and feeders, S64 is trusted to deliver products, solutions and market leading technology to the world’s leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks.

