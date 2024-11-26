Pyrogen Testing Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.93% - SNS Insider

Pyrogen Testing Market

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Growth is Driven by Innovations in Biopharmaceuticals and Regulatory Advancements.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Pyrogen Testing Market , valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Pyrogen Testing Market TrendsThe market is growing significantly in terms of pyrogen testing, with the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Increasing demands for innovative therapeutics along with heightened investments by governments and manufacturing firms form the underpinnings of this growth trajectory. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries andPyrogen testing is therefore of utmost importance for ensuring safety and quality in parenteral pharmaceutical products because it detects fever-causing substances, known as pyrogens, that can trigger unwanted responses in patients even in sterile medications. Regulatory agencies are now encouraging further developments in the methods of pyrogen testing. The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare and the European Partnership for Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing make a call to replace old-fashioned rabbit pyrogen tests with much more humane, effective alternatives, likely in February 2023.Get a Free Sample Report of Pyrogen Testing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4491 Key Pyrogen Testing Market Players:Associates of Cape Cod Inc.Ellab A/SMerck KGaAGenScriptbioMérieux SACharles River LaboratoriesLonzaFUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation (Pyrostar)Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Hyglos GmbHWuXi AppTec.others playersMarket AnalysisIncreased demand for biopharmaceuticals is enhancing the market growth of pyrogen testing. Interest in the market has grown due to advances made in biotechnology, including products such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, vaccines, and growth hormones. More so, with a growing global population whose demographic is older, and with an increase in chronic diseases among its population, there will be a stronger need for constant innovation regarding biopharmaceutical safety protocols.Mandatory new regulations to test all new biopharmaceutical products for pyrogens were introduced by the FDA in 2023, which emphasize the importance of pyrogen testing as it identifies any potential contaminants that could pose a threat to patient safety. Stronger safety standards for injectables and intravenous drugs continue to fuel innovation in pyrogen detection technologies, thereby fostering demand for these solutions and furthering the expansion of the market.Segment HighlightsBy ProductIn 2023, the consumables segment dominated with more than 54% of the total share. This is because the market share in this segment is primarily bolstered by the high prevalence of chronic diseases that drive the demand for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices. The World Health Organization reported that chronic respiratory diseases cause around 4 million deaths yearly, creating a growing need for consumables such as kits and reagents to be used for pyrogen testing.Conversely, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with drivers in the form of technological advancement. For example, Charles Rivers introduced PyroDetect System that offered innovative in vitro detection capability for endotoxins and non-endotoxin pyrogens.By Test TypeThe Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test segment captured more than 44% of the market share in 2023. This market dominance is due to increased demand for reliable, animal-free testing methods. Regulatory initiatives, such as the European Pharmacopoeia's 2023 publication of 59 texts advocating for the replacement of rabbit pyrogen tests, have lent further strength to the LAL segment. Each one of these tests, such as turbidimetric, chromogenic, and gel clot, incorporates specific features of pyrogen detection.Need any customization research on Pyrogen Testing Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4491 Key Market SegmentsBy ProductConsumablesInstrumentsServicesBy Test TypeLAL test (Chromogenic test, Turbidimetric test, Gel clot test)In vitro pyrogen testRabbit testBy End-usePharmaceutical and biotechnology companiesMedical devices companiesOthersRegional InsightsNorth America dominated the pyrogen testing market, capturing over 38% of the revenue share in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research ecosystem, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases drive this dominance. The U.S., in particular, benefits from the presence of major players like Pfizer Inc., Merck Group, and Amgen Inc., alongside a large pharmaceutical manufacturing base.Europe holds a significant market share, driven by its rapidly growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical markets. The European Pharmacopoeia Commission's five-year initiative to phase out rabbit pyrogen testing underscores the region's commitment to advancing testing standards. Additionally, adopting animal-free methods aligns with regulatory and ethical standards, fostering market growth.Recent DevelopmentsPiscataway, NJ June 2024: GenScript Biotech Corporation introduced the GenScript FLASH Gene Service, an ultra-fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) solution that enhances gene synthesis processes. This innovation underscores the company’s commitment to advancing synthetic biology.Richmond, June 2024: FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemicals Corporation announced the LumiMAT Pyrogen Detection Kit, a next-generation monocyte activation test for in vitro pyrogen detection, and the PYROSTAR Neo+, a recombinant protein reagent for the detection of bacterial endotoxins.Buy Full Research Report on Pyrogen Testing Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4491 Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.1 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.6. Competitive Landscape7. Pyrogen Testing Market by Product8. Pyrogen Testing Market by Test Type9. Pyrogen Testing Market by End-use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. Conclusion In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

