Order.co Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2024 by The Financial Technology Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a procurement and accounts payable automation platform, has been named one of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024 in the Payments Solution category by The Financial Technology Report.

The Financial Technology Report is a market research firm that reports on market developments, corporate actions, investment activity, and executive insights related to financial technology. Order.co’s recognition alongside industry leaders such as Square, Klarna, and Gusto highlights its impact and innovation. Notably, Order.co improves financial operations with every purchase by simplifying invoice management, automating 3-way matching and improving data accuracy via integrations with leading accounting and ERP systems .

“We’re honored to be recognized among the Top 100 Financial Companies of 2024,” said Zach Garippa, CEO of Order.co. “By leveraging critical workflow features like consolidated invoices, automated GL coding, and virtual cards, businesses can achieve greater financial visibility and control while reducing costs. This recognition reflects our team’s ongoing commitment to supporting our clients’ growth with seamlessly integrated, time-saving payment solutions.”

A standout feature that played a key role in securing Order.co’s place as a Top 100 Financial Technology Company is its consolidated invoicing . This proprietary offering eliminates the frustration of handling hundreds of invoices by unifying payments across all vendors into one weekly or monthly bill. With Order.co’s consolidated invoice, businesses can enhance cash flow predictability through extended net payment terms, access to granular reporting capabilities that reveal in-depth insights into spending, and automate GL coding to accelerate the book close process.

Looking ahead, Order.co is focused on further enhancing its consolidated invoicing feature and overall payment experience. Stay tuned for further updates to discover how Order.co continuously drives innovation around its embedded payments products .

About Order.co

Order.co is a procurement and accounts payable automation software that helps businesses cut costs and complexity with every order. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

About Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report provides research on the most important and influential financial technology companies powering business processes and consumer activity across the globe. It includes information on the best companies in a variety of categories including payments, lending, billing, accounting, trading, asset management, alternative investments, and many others.

To view the full list of Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024, click here .

