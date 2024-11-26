BTSE Officially Launches Autotrader Amid Growing AI Adoption

The new AI tool will empower retail investors to trade like professionals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading blockchain technology company, announced it has officially launched a key product, AutoTrader, the next-generation platform for automated trading, simplified for retail investors.

AutoTrader enables users of all levels to quickly invest in thousands of tried-and-tested, automated trading strategies across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 100+ other cryptocurrencies. On AutoTrader, smart algorithms use different data inputs to systematically test each strategy, filtering out low-performers and selecting the best ones, while trading 24/7 for users.

Additionally, all of the strategies are built by professional teams of traders who have decades of experience working at top algorithmic trading companies and investment banks, ensuring high-quality product design. Each strategy is designed to maximize gains, but also equipped with strategic risk control parameters to manage downside risk. Users can filter strategies based on four key considerations: the type of cryptocurrency, the outlook of the market, the time frame of the strategy, and the level of risk tolerance.

More specifically, AutoTrader has been designed to ease the trading journey of retail investors by offering thousands of automated trading strategies, backtested and updated daily by professionals. The product is also designed with risk management at heart with built-in stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to help users minimize downside risk and maximize gains.

"We are thrilled to launch AutoTrader, which aims to allow users of all levels to trade like professionals in the easiest possible way. Many people are interested in trading crypto because of their upside potential but oftentimes don’t know where to start. With AutoTrader, BTSE users will be able to spread their investments across many different strategies and assets with just a few clicks. Some strategies have a minimum of just US$1.00, making it easy for anyone to try it out,” said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE.

BTSE’s mission is to champion financial inclusion, making sophisticated trading tools accessible to everyone. The company is building a platform where financial opportunities are democratized, enabling users worldwide—from developed nations to emerging economies—to participate in global markets on an equal footing. By removing barriers to entry, the company aims to embody the spirit of crypto as a vehicle for inclusion and empowerment.

Interested traders can try out the AutoTrader platform at btse.com/autotrader .

About BTSE

BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology company focused on three primary businesses: Exchange, Payments, and Infrastructure Development. The BTSE exchange supports 350+ cryptocurrencies and 50+ perpetual futures contracts with over USD $30B in monthly trading volume. Our payments platform can provide fiat and crypto pay-ins and outs, as well as OTC services for over 50 major currencies. Additionally, our enterprise solutions enable businesses to white-label our exchange infrastructure, wallets, payment gateways, access liquidity, and more.

