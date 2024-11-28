Stevens Paint & Blinds Launches New Website with Window Treatment Marketing Pros

Stevens Paint & Blind teams up with WTMP to launch a new website, offering easy access to custom window treatments and premium paints for Florida homeowners.

Launching this website marks a milestone for Stevens Paint & Blinds as we prepare to open next year. Thanks to WTMP, we can now showcase our offerings to customers in Marathon, FL & surrounding areas.”
— Jereme Wensel, owner of Steven's Paint & Blinds
MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevens Paint & Blinds, a premier provider of high-quality window treatments and paints in Marathon, Florida, is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website, with the company officially launching operations in early 2025. Created in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), the new website reflects the company’s dedication to delivering an enhanced online experience, making it easier for customers to access the finest window treatment and paint solutions.

The revamped site showcases Stevens Paint & Blinds’ wide range of products, including blinds, shutters, shades, and specialty paint products and services, through a sleek and intuitive design. The user-friendly platform allows visitors to effortlessly browse product offerings, learn about design trends, and access expert advice on choosing the perfect window treatments and paints for their spaces. In addition, customers can find resources on paint selections to complement their home décor, creating a seamless blend of color and style.

One of the key features of the new website is the comprehensive gallery section, offering inspiration for customers through a curated selection of images showcasing Stevens Paint & Blinds’ products in real settings. This gallery enables customers to explore different styles and find ideas for their spaces, providing a visual guide to choosing the perfect products. The company remains focused on delivering tailored solutions that match each client’s unique design and functionality needs.

“Our goal at Window Treatment Marketing Pros is to build digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and streamline access to products,” said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “The new Stevens Paint and Blind website is designed to do just that, offering a modern, accessible, and informative platform.”

In addition to the website launch, Stevens Paint & Blinds will continue to leverage digital marketing strategies, including search engine optimization (SEO), to extend its reach and connect with more customers across Florida. As the company prepares for its official launch next year, these efforts aim to expand brand awareness and establish a strong digital presence to support its growth and customer engagement goals.

To explore the new website and discover Stevens Paint & Blinds’ full range of products and services, visit https://stevenspaintandblindsfl.com/ or contact the company directly at (607) 661-5925.

Jereme Wensel
Steven's Paint & Blinds
+1 (607) 661-5925
email us here

