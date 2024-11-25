Afghanistan: Assisting communities grappling with the impact of climate change

Decades of conflict and violence, underinvestment in critical infrastructure and economic challenges have weakened the country’s capacity to tackle the growing threats posed by climate hazards. Despite the urgent need for adaptation strategies, Afghanistan's involvement in key international forums like the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been limited, hindering access to critical global climate funding. Consequently, the escalating impact of climate change has exacerbated the country’s continuing humanitarian challenges.

Agriculture is the primary means of livelihood for nearly 80 per cent of Afghans. Agricultural livelihoods have been one of the biggest casualties of extreme climate events, such as droughts, unseasonal rainfall and floods, leading to crop failures, reduced yields and worsening food insecurity for over 14 million people. This has also resulted in significant economic loss, infrastructure damage and increasing poverty, which in turn has forced more people to be displaced from their homes and livelihoods.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strives to provide expertise and support to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change in Afghanistan.

Our efforts include projects aimed at supporting communities through improved water management and a stable electricity supply and protecting agricultural livelihoods. We help overcome environmental and humanitarian challenges through protective, preventive and responsive measures. - Katharina Ritz, ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan.

Preventive actions focus on taking mitigating steps such as reducing carbon emissions by installing solar plants and connecting essential services to the power grid. The ICRC also supports various protective measures such as the construction and repair of check dams, canals, gabion and stone walls to prevent erosion and flooding of agricultural land, and to recharge aquifers. In terms of responsive actions, our work aims at helping communities access water and essential services by providing material and technical support to the Afghan Red Crescent Society and relevant authorities in order to improve water systems and counter the long-term challenge of decreasing water levels.

Moreover, we employ sustainable approaches in our operations, such as working with communities to develop innovative, environment-friendly and climate-smart solutions to optimize the use of limited land, water and other resources.

Here is an overview of ICRC projects designed to create lasting, positive change for communities across Afghanistan, while adapting to the growing risks of climate change.

Transitioning to greener and more stable energy supplies for communities

To resolve the challenges of traditional energy supply systems, such as high costs, unreliability and harmful emissions, we have supported projects across Afghanistan to implement a shift from diesel generators to sustainable alternatives.

Highlights of key preventive actions and the benefits of ensuring clean and consistent power supply:

Improved supply of clean water for 53,900 residents in Kabul after the energy supply system for six boreholes was converted from diesel generators to solar power.

Reliable water supply was ensured for 47,600 residents as the water system in Kabul's Zone 8 switched to solar power.

Connected the water pumping stations in Gardez, previously reliant on 150-kilowatt diesel generators, to the recently upgraded power grid, resulting in more stable water supply for 49,000 residents.

In July 2024, Maimana's water supply system underwent a significant upgrade with the installation of solar panels, controllers and a 15-kilowatt submersible pump at well no. 2, resulting in better access to clean water for 18,970 Maimana residents.

By providing consistent power supply, optimizing operational costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, these ICRC-supported initiatives have ensured uninterrupted water supply for Afghan people while supporting a greener future.