Spartan Forge Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support Special Operations Association of America

Spartan Forge joins Giving Tuesday on December 3, donating a percentage of application proceeds to SOAA to support Special Operations Veterans.

Giving Tuesday is a time to unite in generosity and impact, and we're honored to stand alongside SOAA in their mission to serve those who have given so much to our country.” — Bill Thompson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartan Forge, the leading AI-driven hunting app, is proud to announce its participation in Giving Tuesday by partnering with the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA). On Tuesday, December 3, Spartan Forge will donate a percentage of the proceeds of all application purchases to SOAA, an organization dedicated to advocating for and supporting the Special Operations community.

"As a veteran-founded company, Spartan Forge is deeply committed to supporting the Special Operations community, and this campaign is our way of giving back to the heroes who have safeguarded our freedom." said Bill Thompson, US Army Veteran and CEO of Spartan Forge.

SOAA tirelessly advocates for the policy and political interests of the Special Operations community. The organization is committed to protecting American interests, both domestically and internationally. Through its efforts, SOAA enhances national security and enriches democracy by elevating the voice of the Special Operations community and presenting the Ground Truth to the highest levels of government.

Donations raised during this campaign will help SOAA provide critical support, including advocacy for veteran healthcare, mental health services, and initiatives that advance the policies and political interests of America's most distinguished Warfighters.

How to Participate :

- Visit https://spartanforge.ai/pages/pricing.

- Purchase the Spartan Forge application on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

- Spartan Forge will directly donate a percentage of proceeds to SOAA.

This Giving Tuesday campaign is an opportunity for the Spartan Forge community and outdoor enthusiasts to contribute to a cause that directly impacts the lives of America's bravest.

For more information about Spartan Forge, visit www.spartanforge.ai. To learn more about the impactful work of SOAA, visit https://soaa.org.

About Spartan Forge :

Spartan Forge combines artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of the outdoors to create innovative tools for hunters. The app empowers users with advanced mapping, predictive deer movement, and other cutting-edge features designed for success in the field.

About SOAA :

Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) is a nonprofit organization advocating for the needs and interests of Special Operations veterans. Through outreach, education, and policy efforts, SOAA works to ensure a better quality of life for those who have served in the most demanding roles in the military.

Legal Disclaimer:

