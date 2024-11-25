Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,034 in the last 365 days.

Agrifood System Multi-Disciplinary Forum for Western Province gets underway in Gizo today

Agrifood System Multi-Disciplinary Forum for Western Province gets underway in Gizo today   The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) through its partnership program with FAO, […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Agrifood System Multi-Disciplinary Forum for Western Province gets underway in Gizo today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more