Turtle Wax x Mister Cartoon Bring LA’s Car Culture to Life at the Art of Car Care Invitational

An Exclusive Celebration of Automotive Artistry, Community, and Innovation in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Wax and renowned artist Mister Cartoon hosted the highly anticipated Art of Car Care Invitational on November 23 at Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, adjacent to the iconic Crypto.com Arena. The invite-only event brought together automotive aficionados and art enthusiasts to celebrate Los Angeles’ vibrant car culture.

The Art of Car Care Invitational marked the first anniversary of the Turtle Wax x Mister Cartoon Art of Car Care partnership and product line, blending world-renowned artistry with innovative auto care. The event, featuring 30 vehicles curated by Mister Cartoon, showcased the creativity and craftsmanship of LA’s car culture, reaffirming its global influence.

“I’ve always believed cars are rolling canvases, reflecting their creators' passion,” said Mister Cartoon. “The Art of Car Care Invitational was not just about showcasing vehicles but celebrating the artistry and community that make LA’s car culture unique.”

The evening’s highlights included a star-studded judging panel led by Mister Cartoon, which awarded three coveted event awards. Mister Cartoon’s Choice Award went to Andrew De Alba’s Redrum, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Choice Award went to Albert De Alba’s Purple Rain, and the AOCC Invitational Winner went to John Sarkisya’s Gull Wing. Hosted by comedic social media personality Jay Mendoza, the event buzzed with energy as attendees marveled at the craftsmanship on display.

The line is available at O’Reilly Auto Parts nationwide in stores and online at OReillyAuto.com.

The event became an unmissable highlight of the Los Angeles Auto Show's opening weekend, uniting art and automotive excellence.

About Turtle Wax®

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates globally. Still, the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is still developed. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit TurtleWax.com.

