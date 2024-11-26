Playing for Change Foundation Kicks Off the Season In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playing for Change Foundation has partnered with Tiffany & Co. to host an intimate dinner and musical celebration on the evening of Thursday, November 14th. The exclusive event took place at a private residence, hosted by Founder of PFCF and Board Chair Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and her mother Ann Kroenke. This special night was the kick-off for the notable 2025 Impact Awards on March 15, 2025.

The magical evening included a dinner under the stars and performances by three awe-inspiring female musicians that showcase the trajectory and value PFCF is bringing through their community-tailored efforts to make an impact through music. Performers included Micaela, a participant in PFCF’s and DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation’s 2-week summer program; Valentina, a student from Young Musician’s Unite; and Yoli Mayor, a renowned Cuban American singer who previously performed at the 2019 gala in honor of Pharrell Williams and is frequently referred to as “Cuban Adele” for her powerful voice and soulful music.

Gathered together in support of the powerful work taking place around the world, the guest list included power players in the local community and beyond. Notable attendees included Ann Kroenke, Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, Nick Silverstein, Chris Riley, Lisa and Drew Rosenhaus, Bob Bryan, Casey and Timolin Cole, Josh Taekman, Jerry Wonda, and many more.

"Partnering with Tiffany & Co. for this evening was not only a celebration of music but a testament to the shared values that both our organizations hold dear—empowering young voices and inspiring communities to create positive change. Through music, we’ve seen the incredible impact that can be made, from Miami to Uganda and in places around the world,” said Whitney. “Thursday’s gathering under the stars reminds us of the power of unity and purpose. We’re thrilled to continue this journey as we look ahead to our 2025 Impact Awards and beyond."

The symbolic partnership between PFCF and Tiffany & Co. speaks volumes on the important work they stand behind not only in the local Miami community, but globally as well. In Miami alone, PFCF in partnership with Young Musicians Unite and Overtown Youth Center, helps to serve 9,000 children weekly, inspiring social change through different music education programs.

Leading up to the upcoming Impact Awards, Playing for Change Foundation has been doing miraculous work, most recently building a cultural art center and establishing The Salam Music Program at the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda. There’s no sign of slowing down as award season quickly approaches, and the energy of this was fervently felt throughout the vibrant, close-knit evening.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 17 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 75+ locations across 25+ countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We employ more than 800 staff, teachers, and community leaders locally across program locations, including: Mali, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Nepal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina, South Dakota, and Miami. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email info@playingforchange.org, or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s own workshops, realizing the brand’s commitment to superlative quality.

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

@tiffanyandco #TiffanyAndCo

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad2039f-e22a-4475-aceb-16714bbe2de4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03712a5-cff2-4408-afd2-9da6234e74e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abb6d8b1-92e6-439a-b18d-97809384644f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f4f6e59-b165-4336-b9f4-9ece7f3bb701

Media Inquiries: Playing For Change Foundation chloe@thepresshouse.com Tiffany & Co. Alejandra.Lopez@Tiffany.com

Ann Kroenke & Whitney Kroenke Silverstein Ann Kroenke & Whitney Kroenke Silverstein David Hyrck, Jerry Wonda, Stacey Glassman Mizener and Howard Hoffen David Hyrck, Jerry Wonda, Stacey Glassman Mizener and Howard Hoffen Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.