Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Witness 4.9% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Urinary Drainage Bags Market size was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2023 to USD 3.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Urinary Drainage Bags Market size will attain the value of USD 3.11 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing older population across the globe, especially in the developed areas, is a main aspect driving the urinary drainage bags industry. As older people are much more likely to be afflicted by urinary incontinence, bladder insufficiency and different chronic situations, the demand for water bottles increases. Furthermore, kidney failure poor performance, prostate problems, and increasing occurrence of different urinary tract infections that frequently require catheterization, in hospitals and clinics further increasing the demand for urinary bottles.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.12 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 3.11 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Usage, Capacity, End Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing Desire for Domestic Healthcare Solutions Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Sustainable and Environmentally Pleasant Bottles Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Hospital Segment to Dominate Due to Increasing Volume of Surgery

As per urinary drainage bags market outlook, the hospital segment is dominating and accounts for the largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2023. The increasing volume of surgery and psychiatric care are the major drivers of this segment. According to reports, there are approximately 786,000 people in the U.S. had end-stage renal disease, with 71% on dialysis & 29% on kidney transplant. Elderly patients frequently require bottles when admitted to the hospital to avoid frequent movements and are expected to increase volume over the forecast period.

1000-2000ml Segment is Growing Due to Increasing Demand for Long-term Care Products

The 1000-2000ml segment is important in the urinary drainage bags industry as it caters to patients who need high-capacity bags for long periods of time, especially those with limited mobility. These large bags are widely used in hospitals and home care settings. The 1000-2000 ml segment is commonly used, so that patients who have achieved positive results are more likely to use it. This segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for long-term care products.

North America is Dominating Due to Rise in Advanced Healthcare Facilities

North America holds a dominant position in the market, primarily due to advanced healthcare facilities, and more prevalent due to increasing geriatric population in the region, driving the demand for solvents. Continued research and innovation, favourable reimbursement policies, increasing adoption of home healthcare in North America, and the growing popularity of urine bags support the key role played by the business in the market.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Insight

Drivers

Rising Elderly Population and Chronic Diseases

Improvements in Manufacturing Processes

Increasing Aquatic Health Issues





Restraints

Risk of Infection and Complications

High Rates and Limited Payment Terms

Social Stigma and Discomfort





Prominent Players in Urinary Drainage Bags Market

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

BD

McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Flexicare Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Manfred Sauer GmbH

AdvaCare Pharma

Jolfamar

Stryker

Medtronic

Baxter International

UroMed

Platinum Equity (Sunrise Medical)

Zimmer Biomet

Halyard Health

Hollister Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Urinary Drainage Bags Market Report

What are the key growth factors of the market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

Who are the key restraints of the market?

What is the current size of the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising elderly population and chronic diseases, improvements in manufacturing processes), restraints (risk of infection and complications), opportunities (rising demand for sustainable and environmentally pleasant bottles) influencing the growth of urinary drainage bags market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the urinary drainage bags market.

: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the urinary drainage bags market. Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the urinary drainage bags market.

: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the urinary drainage bags market. Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.





