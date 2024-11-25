Split Simple Awards 2024 Social Work Scholarship to University of Louisville’s Daydrianna Jeffries

Denver, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Split Simple, a leader in Denver's divorce mediation services, proudly announces Daydrianna Jeffries as the 2024 recipient of its Social Work Scholarship. This annual scholarship supports students dedicated to social work, a field critical to promoting well-being and resilience in communities affected by hardship and trauma.

Jeffries, a senior at the University of Louisville, brings remarkable drive and compassion to her studies. With a vision shaped by a commitment to addressing social disparities, Jeffries has focused her studies on promoting healing and resilience in communities affected by systemic challenges. "My aspiration to study social work stems from a commitment to addressing these disparities and fostering healing," she explains. Jeffries' goal is to serve as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, focusing on mental health support, trauma care, and advocacy within marginalized communities.

During her studies, Jeffries took part in the "Navigating Racialized Institutions for Family and Collective Healing" project, an initiative supporting trauma processing in Black families. "This experience reinforced my commitment to developing culturally sensitive support for families in crisis," Jeffries shared.

Split Simple's scholarship was established to encourage aspiring social workers who share a commitment to healing and support. Applicants are selected based on their academic dedication, financial need, and commitment to creating positive change. For Jeffries, this scholarship represents "an invaluable opportunity to further my education" and achieve her mission of advocacy and support for those facing trauma.

The Social Work Scholarship is part of Split Simple's broader dedication to building stronger communities through thoughtful support and cooperative solutions. More details on the scholarship can be found on Split Simple's website.

Traditional divorce methods often result in lengthy and costly court battles. However, SplitSimple's mediation service focuses on cooperation and communication. This allows couples to find outcomes that better address their needs and concerns. Not only does this save time and money, but it also helps maintain a respectful relationship between the partners as they separate.

Divorce can be emotionally taxing, and minimizing conflict is beneficial during this period. By opting for mediation, couples can work towards an amicable separation. This is especially crucial when children and shared assets are part of the equation. Families can avoid the harsh impact of drawn-out legal fights, which helps foster a stable environment

In the end, SplitSimple's divorce mediation service is a step forward in simplifying the divorce process. Through solutions that focus on amicable resolutions, the company is changing the expectations around divorce proceedings. By decreasing hostility and encouraging collaboration, SplitSimple is fostering a future where divorce can be more about respectful changes and less about bitter endings. For more details on their services, those interested may visit their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVFBgjhfss8

Recent News: SplitSimple Offers 2024 Scholarship for Aspiring Social Workers

###

For more information about SplitSimple, contact the company here:



SplitSimple

Chris Griffith

(855)665-9920

Chris@SplitSimple.com

1624 Market St #202

Denver, CO 80202

Chris Griffith

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.