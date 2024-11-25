Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty for Threatening to Kill Members of Jewish Community and Bomb Places of Worship

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to threatening to kill members of the Jewish community and bomb Jewish synagogues.

John Reardon, 59, of Millis, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person, and one count of stalking using a facility of interstate commerce. In January, Reardon was arrested and charged.

“This defendant’s threats to bomb synagogues and kill Jewish children stoked fear in the hearts of congregants at a time when Jews are already facing a disturbing increase in threats,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “No person and no community in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence. The Justice Department is committed to using the full force of our investigative and prosecutorial authorities to root out these threats and ensure that all people are protected in the expression of their faith.”

“John Reardon now stands convicted of inflicting terror on the greater Boston Jewish community by threatening violence against fellow residents of Massachusetts solely because they of their Jewish faith,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. “This insidious, pernicious conduct must be met with the full force of the criminal justice system to make sure victims and potential offenders alike know that hate crimes and acts of antisemitism will never be tolerated.”

“When John Reardon threatened to kill members of the Jewish community and bomb places of worship, the FBI and our partners immediately mobilized. After all, you cannot call and threaten people with violent physical harm and not face repercussions,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Boston Field Office. “People of all races and faiths deserve to feel safe in their communities. With today’s guilty plea, John Reardon is now a convicted felon.”

On the morning of Jan. 25, Reardon called a synagogue in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and left a voicemail that included threats of violence.

Within 10 minutes of leaving the voicemail at the Congregation Agudas Achim, Reardon called another local Synagogue in Sharon, Massachusetts, and left a voicemail that included threats of violence.

Reardon was arrested by law enforcement after the calls were made. Following his arrest, investigators learned that Reardon had called the Israeli Consulate in Boston 98 times between Oct. 7, 2023, and Jan. 29. In many of those calls, Reardon also made statements intended to harass or intimidate.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. For obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, Reardon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. For transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person, Reardon faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. For stalking using a facility of interstate commerce, Reardon faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Boston Field Office investigated the case. The Attleboro and Wrentham Police Departments, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office provided valuable assistance in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Torey B. Cummings for the District of Massachusetts is prosecuting the case.