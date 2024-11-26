Submit Release
Raymond Pointer Convicted of 2023 Shooting of Lance Bourgeois

November 25, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ An Anchorage jury convicted 53-year-old Raymond Charles Pointer of three counts of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree, and one count of Reckless Endangerment on Nov. 15.

At trial, the evidence showed that in November 2023, Pointer stayed in an RV on Lance Bourgeois’ property in Eagle River. After Bourgeois, 38, found that Pointer was stealing from him, Pointer was asked to leave. Pointer and Bourgeois had a verbal argument that escalated to a fistfight. The next day, Pointer returned to Bourgeois’ house asking him to take a walk into the woods and talk. Bourgeois had two guests and refused to talk to Pointer but instead he made a list of stolen items. After Bourgeois stepped out and provided Pointer with the list, Pointer fired four shots at Bourgeois, causing multiple injuries, including damaging the femoral artery on Bourgeois’ leg. Bourgeois survived the shooting. At trial, the evidence showed that Pointer was not justified to use self-defense when he discharged a 38-caliber firearm at Bourgeois.

Superior Court Judge Jack R. McKeena presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4, 2025. Pointer faces up to 21 years of imprisonment. This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department Detective Michael Wisel; paralegals Aryel Dilley and Kimberly Smith assisted with the trial.

Contact: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Anna Argenti at (907) 269 6359 or anna.argenti@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

