Slimeatory Expands to Los Angeles: A Look Back at the Journey from YouTube to Retail

Slimeatory, the unique premium slime retail experience, is excited to announce the grand opening of its second location in Los Angeles, CA, this December.

We knew we had something special with Slimeatory. We wanted everyone to get the chance to experience it too.” — Ameerah Navalua

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From YouTube challenges to retail shelves, the Slimeatory store is expanding its reach with the opening of a second location in Los Angeles, California this December. Located at the Brea Mall, the store will be a place for adults and children alike to explore the world of slime. Guests will have the chance to create their own slime concoctions at the one-of-its-kind do-it-yourself slime bar ––where customers can choose between a variety of textures, charms, pigments, scents, and more to craft their perfect slime.This new store marks a major milestone for Slimeatory, the brainchild of YouTube sensation Ameerah Navalua (better known online as Just Ameerah) and her fellow YouTuber family Jeddah Navalua and Paul Paghent. What began as a passionate hobby of making slime-based challenge videos for millions of viewers has grown alongside a loyal customer base that stretches across the globe. The opening of the Los Angeles location follows the rapid success of the first store, which opened in Gilbert, Arizona only in April 2023.Back when they first started, Ameerah, Jeddah, and Paul never imagined their passion for slime would evolve into something this big. Their YouTube videos, filled with vibrant, stretchy, often outside-of-the-box slime creations and challenges, captured the hearts of millions. Their growing popularity also led to a unique partnership with Tubi, the free streaming service, where the content creators launched their own TV show, Slime Wars . The show brought the world of slime into homes around the globe, further cementing their place in the slime industry. As their fan base grew, so did the idea for a business that would let people experience the magic of slime.“We knew we had something special with Slimeatory,” says Ameerah. “We wanted everyone to get the chance to experience it too.”The idea became reality when they opened the first Slimeatory location at the SanTan Village mall in Gilbert, a family-friendly retail location where customers could mix, squish, and create their own custom slimes–– along with purchasing slime supplies to create slime at home and slime-based merchandise. It didn’t take long for the store to become a hit. Lines often stretched out the door, and visitors came from all over the country–– and across the world––just to experience Slimeatory in person.“Our supporters truly have come from all over the world to meet Ameerah and visit Slimeatory,” Jeddah reminisces. “I mean, they’ve come from Canada, Australia, the UK… it never fails to amaze me.”A little over a year later, the success of the Arizona location has only fueled the drive to expand further. Slimeatory Los Angeles will offer the city the beloved hands-on, interactive slime experience for new and returning customers. As they prepare for the grand opening this December, the team at Slimeatory remains focused on their core mission: creating a space where people can connect, create, and have fun with slime in a way that brings out their inner child. While there’s no telling where Slimeatory will continue to grow, one thing is certain––it will be colorful, slimy, and full of surprises.About Slimeatory:Slimeatory is a creative brand dedicated to celebrating the art and fun of slime, offering endless possibilities in sparking imagination and creating slime masterpieces online and in-store. With a passion for innovation and playfulness, Slimeatory is not just about slime––it’s about fostering a sense of joy, creativity, and community. For more information about Slimeatory and to stay updated on the grand opening of the Los Angeles location, visit slimeatory.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.