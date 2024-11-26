Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Launches 3rd '7 Days of Giving' Auction in Celebration of GivingTuesday

Bidding Starts Today on Exclusive Collectibles to Support Music Education

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), led by four-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa, is proud to announce its 3rd Annual “7 Days of Giving” Auction in celebration of GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. This special auction, starting today, Tuesday, November 26 and runs through GivingTuesday, December 3, features an exclusive array of signed guitars, autographed vinyl, fan packages, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia—all aimed at raising funds to preserve and enhance music education. For more information and to place a bid, visit HERE GivingTuesday, celebrated worldwide, encourages acts of kindness and charitable contributions. KTBA’s auction aligns perfectly with this mission, offering supporters an opportunity to secure unique items while directly contributing to music education programs.Highlights from the “7 Days of Giving” Auction include:Signed Epiphone SG Custom Joe Bonamassa GuitarJoanne Shaw Taylor Signed Guitar PackageRobert Jon & The Wreck Fan PackageKTBA at Sea IX Autographed PosterEach bid and donation helps provide music program materials, instruments, and educational resources to schools across the nation. KTBA’s goal of $20,000 will allow the foundation to continue its mission of empowering the next generation of musicians.Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday inspires individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to take collective action, give back, and celebrate generosity. KTBA invites supporters to join this global movement and make a meaningful impact by participating in the auction or donating directly to the foundation’s initiatives.As the season of giving continues, KTBA is gearing up for another exciting initiative. Starting December 6, 2024, the KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes will offer fans a chance to win an exclusive experience aboard the sold-out blues cruise, sailing from March 21–26, 2025, to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico.Donations will start at $10, with each dollar providing additional entries to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. More prize details will be announced next week. All proceeds will benefit KTBA’s ongoing work in supporting music education and aiding musicians in need.Since its founding in 2011 by Blues-Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has supported over 110,000 students across the U.S. through weekly donations to schools in need of instruments, supplies, and educational materials. In 2020, KTBA expanded its mission with the Fueling Musicians Program, providing financial relief to struggling touring musicians. To date, the foundation has raised over $2.7 million for music education and artist aid.For more information about the “7 Days of Giving” Auction or to contribute to the foundation’s efforts, please visit www.ktba.org For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.