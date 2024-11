Nebraska Students Awarded November Seals of Biliteracy

News Release

November 25, 2024

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Advisory Committee are proud to announce that 168 Seals of Biliteracy have been awarded to Nebraska students in the November round of 2024. These prestigious awards recognize high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy honors students who have embraced this vital skill, demonstrating their proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards, which emphasize communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.

For the November 2024 awards, students showcased their knowledge in Spanish, French, German, and Chinese. Below are the names, printed with parent permission, and their respective award categories.

2024 November Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Recipients

Adelle Fry Millard North High School Spanish Alan Arredondo-Avila Omaha South High School Spanish Alejandra Hernandez Omaha Buena Vista High School Spanish Alex Cancino – Magaña South Sioux City High School Spanish Alexa Hurtado South Sioux City High School Spanish Alexandra Chavez South Sioux City High School Spanish Ana Marcos Rivera Omaha Central High School Spanish Ana M Campos Gomez Omaha South High School Spanish Andrea Valencia Solorio Omaha South High School Spanish Andrea Nicolle Hernandez Merlo Omaha South High School Spanish Anthony Morales Omaha South High School Spanish Ashley Gonzalez Rodriguez Omaha South High School Spanish Ashley Rodriguez Omaha Buena Vista High School Spanish Azucena Lorenzo Omaha Buena Vista High School Spanish Brayden Taylor Omaha South High School Spanish Brooklyn Engelman Lincoln Southwest High School Spanish Bryan Anguiano-Rivera Omaha South High School Spanish Carlos Vasquez Nunez Omaha South High School Spanish Cheryl Zeng Lincoln East High School Chinese Cynthia Martinez Omaha South High School Spanish Daniela Guzman South Sioux City High School Spanish Daniella Zastrow Millard North High School Spanish Diego Gonzalez Virgen Omaha South High School Spanish Edminson Alvarado Alberto Omaha Bryan High School Spanish Edwin Salgado-Martinez Omaha South High School Spanish Emma Miranda Omaha Central High School Spanish Estefani Aguilar Rodriguez Omaha South High School Spanish Fatima Gonzalez-Toro Omaha South High School Spanish Fiona Bryant Omaha Central High School German Giovanna Franco Omaha South High School Spanish Gustavo Garcia- Mojica South Sioux City High School Spanish Henrike Schubert Lincoln High School German Irma Stephanie Budke North Platte Catholic School Spanish Jamil Sampson Antunez Wilber-Clatonia High School Spanish Jay Peters Omaha South High School Spanish Jennifer Lopez-Castaneda Omaha South High School Spanish Jocelyn Huang Millard North High School Chinese Johanna Frandeen Omaha Burke High School Spanish Jose Robledo-Acosta Omaha South High School Spanish

Joshua Oviedo Tinoco Omaha South High School Spanish Juan Zacarias Lopez Omaha South High School Spanish Judith Garcia Lara Omaha South High School Spanish Kailynn Horeis Elkhorn North High School Spanish Karol Guerrero Omaha South High School Spanish Lindsey Pereyra Damian Omaha South High School Spanish

Lizbeth Lopez-Vazquez Omaha Central High School Spanish Lorelai McNett Omaha North High School Spanish Magaly Gonzalez-Lopez Omaha South High School Spanish Maria Galvan-Jacinto Omaha Buena Vista High School Spanish Matthew Andrew Omaha Central High School Spanish Mercedes Renken Omaha Burke High School Spanish

Mia Angeles-Ayala Omaha Central High School Spanish Mirella Mendoza-Lozano South Sioux City High School Spanish Myllie Medrano Omaha South High School Spanish Nina Brozović Lincoln High School French October Kochen Omaha South High School Spanish Quinn Carney Elkhorn North High School Spanish

Ramon Verdin Jr. Omaha Central High School Spanish Rowan Wick Lincoln High School French Sara Wilhelm Omaha South High School Spanish Seleste Zarza-Valdez Omaha South High School Spanish Stephanie Amaya South Sioux City High School Spanish Tomas Thielen Westview High School Spanish

Ulises Chairez-Lopez Omaha Centra High School Spanish Valeria Esquivel – DeLeon South Sioux City High School Spanish Vianney Martinez Trujillo Omaha Bryan High School Spanish West Munoz Omaha Central High School Spanish Xavier Sorto Lincoln Southwest High School Spanish Yanetzy Nicolas Hernandez Omaha Buena Vista High School Spanish

More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.

David Jespersen

Public Information Officer, Nebraska Department of Education

402-471-4537

david.jespersen@nebraska.gov

@NDE_News